Military families gather for Salute Picnic

Photo By Todd Cromar | Emmett Carpenter on the mechanical bull during the Military Salute Picnic held at Centennial Park Aug. 4, 2023, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The annual event is sponsored by the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee and provided fun activities, free food and live entertainment for the base's military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

Military and family members attended the annual Military Salute Picnic Aug. 4 at Centennial Park.



This was the 21st year the Top of Utah Military Affairs Committee sponsored the event.



The picnic included entertainment featuring music, a mechanical bull, access to the splash pad and all-abilities playgrounds adjacent to Centennial Park, face painting, princesses, pony carousel, exotic petting zoo, and kid-friendly foods.



"This is our way of showing appreciation for the sacrifices made by military families," said Barbara Riddle, TOUMAC. “Volunteering for this event is an annual highlight as it provides us a small way to give back to those who give so much for our families and our country. We want to create a fun-filled day for everyone, where we can celebrate together.”



TOUMAC is a joint committee between the Davis and Ogden/Weber Chambers of Commerce. They sponsor other events for Hill’s military and civilian employees, including military appreciation nights at an Ogden Raptors baseball game and at Weber State University football games.



The committee also supports base recognition programs and quality of life programs for the military and their families.