116th ACS welcomes new Commander

WARRENTON, Ore.--Lt. Col. Casey P. Robbins assumed command of the 116th Air Control Squadron (ACS) from Lt. Col. John P. Middlemore on August 5th 2023, in a ceremony held at the Camp Rilea Armed Forces training Center in Warrenton, Oregon.



Lt. Col. Robbins comes to us from the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia where he served as an Air Defense Officer, Homeland Defense Division, Deputy Directorate for Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations.



During the ceremony, Robbins took a moment to address members of the 116th ACS and the 142nd Wing.



“Regardless of the mission, regardless of the tasking, the 116th Air Control Squadron has always served well and faithfully to deliver remarkable results,” said Robbins. “I look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence in sharpening our spirit so that we become unrivaled in our execution.”



Lt. Col. Middlemore’s next assignment will be at the Western Air Defense Sector based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington.



Upon leaving the unit, Lt. Col. Middlemore reflected on his time as commander.



“Working with the men and women of the 116th ACS has been the greatest honor of my career,” said Middlemore. “Their professionalism and dedication assures me that Air Force Command and Control operations will continue without missing a beat.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 Location: WARRENTON, OR, US