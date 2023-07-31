Members of the 102nd Intelligence Wing volunteered for the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) in Provincetown, Massachusetts, Aug. 5 to 6, 2023 to raise funds for cancer research and treatment.



The 102nd Civil Engineering Squadron has been involved with the PMC community for 28 years, providing shower tents for over 2,000 riders after they cross the finish line of the 186-mile bike ride. This year, the 102nd CES was joined by 102nd IW Airmen from six different shops to make up a 25-member volunteer crew, allowing them to support PMC in other critical areas in need of more assistance. Volunteers helped load bikers' luggage and bikes, and set up tents, tables and chairs.



"Volunteerism should be a part of each 102nd Intelligence Wing member's life. It gives each of us satisfaction, in different ways, for helping others in their time of need," said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Adduci, 102nd CES superintendent and PMC team lead. "Above that, I feel we as military members make a very large and positive impact on our communities through volunteering, and that helps strengthen the relationships between the two."



The Pan-Mass Challenge is an annual bike-a-thon based in Massachusetts. According to its website, PMC raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the country. 100% of funds raised by participants go directly to cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Institute, raising $900 million since 1980. Learn more at pmc.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 08:34 Story ID: 451002 Location: PROVINCETOWN, MA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 102nd IW members volunteer for Pan-Mass Challenge, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.