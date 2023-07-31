Back to school in the Benelux

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – For most U.S. children in the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community, the first day of a new school year is just around the corner.
Preparing for that first day can seem daunting, especially as a newcomer to the area, but it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of resources for registering your child, coordinating bus transportation, gathering school supplies and more. Front offices and School Liaison Officers at each installation are also available to answer questions and provide help as needed.
To aid in a smooth start for parents and children alike, we’ve gathered information for U.S. schools at each USAG Benelux installation. Please note that the information listed below is evolving and may not be fully comprehensive. For additional details, please contact your installation’s SLO or the front office at each school.
- USAG Benelux School Page: https://home.army.mil/benelux/index.php/my-fort/schools
- DoDEA School Registration (for all U.S. schools): https://www.dodea.edu/registration/europe-region
- DoDEA Immunization Requirements: https://dodea.widen.net/s/l9srfnwnws/dodea-immunization-requirements-sy-23-24
- DoDEA Dress Code: https://www.dodea.edu/education/education-policy-and-operations/dodea-school-dress-code-effective-school
- DoDEA Europe School Supply List (some locations may have school-specific supply lists): https://main1.prod.acquia.dodea.edu/europe/europe-return-school-sy-23-24/official-school-supply-guidelines
AFNORTH International School
Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/2gxrkvzfhg/afnorth-complex-calendar-sy-23-24
AFNORTH International School website and Facebook
https://afnorth-is.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AFNORTHschool
Starting Dates
Aug. 21 - U.S. Elementary School
Aug. 21 - U.S. Middle/High School
Aug. 28 - U.S. Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten
School Orientation/Events
U.S. Middle/High School
Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 10 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria
A guided tour will be offered following the information session
U.S. Elementary School
Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 11 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria
An opportunity to meet teachers will be provided during the Elementary School Open House
Aug. 16 - Child and Youth Center Ice Cream Social and Program Overview from 1 to 5 p.m. at JFC Brunssum Bldg. H-602
Aug. 18 - Back to School Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. at the AFNORTH International School
Bus/Transportation
Bus Coordinator
Office: +31 (0) 45-527-8228
Mobile: +31 (0) 6-224-334-08
Email: buscoordinator@afnorth-is.com
Guidelines and Registration: https://afnorth-is.com/transportation-buses/
School Lunch
Hot lunch provided with a variety of international dishes with vegetarian options. Learn more about lunch guidelines and registration procedures: https://afnorth-is.com/catering-2/
U.S. Elementary School – 3.75 Euro per meal
Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes eat in their classrooms
1st through 5th grades eat in the school cafeteria
U.S. Middle/High School – 4.25 Euro per meal
All grades eat in the school cafeteria
School Specific Supply Lists
U.S. Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=621018676791144&set=pcb.621019803457698
U.S. Middle/High School: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS/posts/pfbid0Ei2ivtH4HDwTCd2YRkz8m5PSWXMPGJTh2h5sgCLUUR3YZrSAZ2kJgj1XSUdgvPcDl
School Information
U.S. Elementary School: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/
Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8251
Attendance email: afno.attendance@eu.dodea.edu
AFNORTH U.S. Elementary School Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthES/
Student Handbook: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/school-handbook
Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
U.S. Middle/High School: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/
Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8262/8263
Registrar email: AFNORTHMHSRegistrar@dodea.edu
AFNORTH U.S. Middle/High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS
Student Handbook: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/school-handbook
Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
School Liaison Officers:
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 (0) 45-526-3259/3033
Email: thomas.w.eaton.naf@army.mil
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2451-9151-4015
Email: bethany.restor@us.af.mil
Brussels American School
Starting Dates
Aug. 21 - 1st through 12th Grade
Aug. 28 - Kindergarten
School Orientation/Events
Aug. 17 - New Parent/Student Orientation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room
Aug. 18 - Back to School Welcome Event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room
For new and returning students
Sept. 7 - Brussels American School Open House from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Bus/Transportation
Bus Coordinator
Office: +32 (0) 27 17 95 48/99 10/ 99 14
Email: Brussels.SBO@dodea.edu
Guidelines and Registration: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation
School Meals
Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-meals-program
Breakfast:
Reduced-price: $.30
Full-price: $2.00
Lunch:
Reduced-price: $.40
Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50
Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75
School Specific Supply List
Kindergarten through 5th grade: https://dodea.widen.net/s/jzkpqzrqjj/brussels-ehs-school-supply-list-sy-23-24
School Information
Brussels American School: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/
Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 90 00
Registrar email: BrusselsEHS.Registrar@dodea.edu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrusselsCS
Student Handbook: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook
All grades have early release every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
School Liaison Officer
Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)
Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)
Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil
Dülmen Tower Barracks School Information
For Families in the Dülmen area, please contact the Non-DoD Schools Program in Germany: https://www.dodea.edu/non-dod-schools
Phone: +49 (0) 611-143-545-1537/1538
Non-DoD Schools Program Orientation Handbook: https://content.dodea.edu/teach_learn/partnership/ndsp/ndsp_orientation/index.html
SHAPE International School
Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/wmhjbvfvfl/shape-complex-calendar-sy-23-24
SHAPE International School website: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-school
Starting Dates
Aug. 16 - American Elementary School
Aug. 16 - American Middle School
Aug. 16 - American High School
Aug. 23 - American Kindergarten and PSCD (special needs pre-school)
School Orientation/Events
SHAPE American Elementary School
Aug. 10 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria
Aug. 14 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 11 a.m. to noon in the school cafeteria
Aug. 15 - “Sneak-A-Peek" (all students) from 3 to 4 p.m.
Find classrooms, meet the teachers and drop off school supplies
SHAPE American Middle School
Parent-Teacher-Student Organization School Store Open
Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug 16 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
SHAPE American High School
Aug. 15 - Student-led Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Drop-in anytime at the front of the school
Aug. 15 - SHAPE American Schools Back to School Expo (all grades) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the SHAPE American Elementary School
Bus/Transportation
Tip: Upon your arrival, check with the bus office before selecting a home to ensure it receives bus services. Call the bus office and give them the address to verify the community is on the list.
Bus Registration
Phone: +32 (0) 65 44 40 13
Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bldg. 717, Room 120 (located between SHAPE Elementary School and the British Section using the side entrance)
Registration requirements (Active Duty sponsor):
Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)
Sponsor’s SHAPE ID
Student’s passport or birth certificate
Address for pick-up/drop-off
Registration requirements (Civilian sponsor):
Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)
Sponsor’s SHAPE ID
Sponsor’s Certificate of Assignment
Student’s passport or birth certificate
Address for pick-up/drop-off
General Bus Guidance: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation
SHAPE-specific Information: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-intl-school/school-bus
School Lunch
Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-meals-program
Breakfast:
Reduced-price: $.30
Full-price: $2.00
Lunch:
Reduced-price: $.40
Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50
Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75
School Specific Supply Lists
SHAPE American Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES/posts/pfbid0YQ4RpBen9sbhKzzbbfsV4iXtqddBAaxWfZChD8aoQmD6uM8tQVacc2F659caby6Vl
SHAPE American Middle School: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS/posts/pfbid02Jh7puk377tmyhjZHKfi6Cv6TEhEYiFqi7X5Gb7JHV56LMNw4hL52sR5qKhwgpSPcl
School Information
SHAPE American Elementary School: https://shapees.dodea.edu/
Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 20
Registrar email: shapees.registrar@dodea.edu
SHAPE American Elementary School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES
Student Handbook: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-handbook
Classes are in session from 8:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.
SHAPE American Middle School: https://shapems.dodea.edu/
Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 30
Registrar email: SHAPEMS.Registrar@dodea.edu
SHAPE American Middle School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS
Student Handbook: https://shapems.dodea.edu/school-handbook
Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.
SHAPE American High School: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/
Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 40
SHAPE American High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanHS
Student Handbook: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook
Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.
School Liaison Officer:
Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)
Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)
Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2023 07:35
|Story ID:
|450997
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to school in the Benelux, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT