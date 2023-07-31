Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to school in the Benelux

    Photo By Sandra Wilson | Elementary students and their Families visit teachers’ classrooms during the U.S....... read more read more

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.09.2023

    Story by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – For most U.S. children in the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community, the first day of a new school year is just around the corner.

    Preparing for that first day can seem daunting, especially as a newcomer to the area, but it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of resources for registering your child, coordinating bus transportation, gathering school supplies and more. Front offices and School Liaison Officers at each installation are also available to answer questions and provide help as needed.

    To aid in a smooth start for parents and children alike, we’ve gathered information for U.S. schools at each USAG Benelux installation. Please note that the information listed below is evolving and may not be fully comprehensive. For additional details, please contact your installation’s SLO or the front office at each school.

    - USAG Benelux School Page: https://home.army.mil/benelux/index.php/my-fort/schools
    - DoDEA School Registration (for all U.S. schools): https://www.dodea.edu/registration/europe-region
    - DoDEA Immunization Requirements: https://dodea.widen.net/s/l9srfnwnws/dodea-immunization-requirements-sy-23-24
    - DoDEA Dress Code: https://www.dodea.edu/education/education-policy-and-operations/dodea-school-dress-code-effective-school
    - DoDEA Europe School Supply List (some locations may have school-specific supply lists): https://main1.prod.acquia.dodea.edu/europe/europe-return-school-sy-23-24/official-school-supply-guidelines

    AFNORTH International School

    Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/2gxrkvzfhg/afnorth-complex-calendar-sy-23-24

    AFNORTH International School website and Facebook
    https://afnorth-is.com/
    https://www.facebook.com/AFNORTHschool

    Starting Dates

    Aug. 21 - U.S. Elementary School

    Aug. 21 - U.S. Middle/High School

    Aug. 28 - U.S. Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten

    School Orientation/Events

    U.S. Middle/High School

    Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 10 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria

    A guided tour will be offered following the information session

    U.S. Elementary School

    Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 11 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria

    An opportunity to meet teachers will be provided during the Elementary School Open House

    Aug. 16 - Child and Youth Center Ice Cream Social and Program Overview from 1 to 5 p.m. at JFC Brunssum Bldg. H-602

    Aug. 18 - Back to School Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. at the AFNORTH International School

    Bus/Transportation

    Bus Coordinator

    Office: +31 (0) 45-527-8228

    Mobile: +31 (0) 6-224-334-08

    Email: buscoordinator@afnorth-is.com

    Guidelines and Registration: https://afnorth-is.com/transportation-buses/

    School Lunch

    Hot lunch provided with a variety of international dishes with vegetarian options. Learn more about lunch guidelines and registration procedures: https://afnorth-is.com/catering-2/

    U.S. Elementary School – 3.75 Euro per meal

    Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes eat in their classrooms

    1st through 5th grades eat in the school cafeteria

    U.S. Middle/High School – 4.25 Euro per meal

    All grades eat in the school cafeteria

    School Specific Supply Lists

    U.S. Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=621018676791144&set=pcb.621019803457698

    U.S. Middle/High School: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS/posts/pfbid0Ei2ivtH4HDwTCd2YRkz8m5PSWXMPGJTh2h5sgCLUUR3YZrSAZ2kJgj1XSUdgvPcDl

    School Information

    U.S. Elementary School: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8251

    Attendance email: afno.attendance@eu.dodea.edu

    AFNORTH U.S. Elementary School Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthES/

    Student Handbook: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

    U.S. Middle/High School: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8262/8263

    Registrar email: AFNORTHMHSRegistrar@dodea.edu

    AFNORTH U.S. Middle/High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS

    Student Handbook: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

    School Liaison Officers:

    The Netherlands

    Phone: +31 (0) 45-526-3259/3033

    Email: thomas.w.eaton.naf@army.mil

    Germany

    Phone: +49 (0) 2451-9151-4015

    Email: bethany.restor@us.af.mil



    Brussels American School

    Starting Dates

    Aug. 21 - 1st through 12th Grade

    Aug. 28 - Kindergarten

    School Orientation/Events

    Aug. 17 - New Parent/Student Orientation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room

    Aug. 18 - Back to School Welcome Event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room

    For new and returning students

    Sept. 7 - Brussels American School Open House from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

    Bus/Transportation

    Bus Coordinator

    Office: +32 (0) 27 17 95 48/99 10/ 99 14

    Email: Brussels.SBO@dodea.edu

    Guidelines and Registration: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation

    School Meals

    Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-meals-program

    Breakfast:

    Reduced-price: $.30

    Full-price: $2.00

    Lunch:

    Reduced-price: $.40

    Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50

    Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75

    School Specific Supply List

    Kindergarten through 5th grade: https://dodea.widen.net/s/jzkpqzrqjj/brussels-ehs-school-supply-list-sy-23-24

    School Information

    Brussels American School: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 90 00

    Registrar email: BrusselsEHS.Registrar@dodea.edu

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrusselsCS

    Student Handbook: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    All grades have early release every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

    School Liaison Officer

    Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)

    Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil



    Dülmen Tower Barracks School Information

    For Families in the Dülmen area, please contact the Non-DoD Schools Program in Germany: https://www.dodea.edu/non-dod-schools

    Phone: +49 (0) 611-143-545-1537/1538

    Non-DoD Schools Program Orientation Handbook: https://content.dodea.edu/teach_learn/partnership/ndsp/ndsp_orientation/index.html



    SHAPE International School

    Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/wmhjbvfvfl/shape-complex-calendar-sy-23-24

    SHAPE International School website: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-school

    Starting Dates

    Aug. 16 - American Elementary School

    Aug. 16 - American Middle School

    Aug. 16 - American High School

    Aug. 23 - American Kindergarten and PSCD (special needs pre-school)

    School Orientation/Events

    SHAPE American Elementary School

    Aug. 10 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria

    Aug. 14 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 11 a.m. to noon in the school cafeteria

    Aug. 15 - “Sneak-A-Peek" (all students) from 3 to 4 p.m.

    Find classrooms, meet the teachers and drop off school supplies

    SHAPE American Middle School

    Parent-Teacher-Student Organization School Store Open

    Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Aug. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Aug 16 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    SHAPE American High School

    Aug. 15 - Student-led Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Drop-in anytime at the front of the school

    Aug. 15 - SHAPE American Schools Back to School Expo (all grades) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the SHAPE American Elementary School

    Bus/Transportation

    Tip: Upon your arrival, check with the bus office before selecting a home to ensure it receives bus services. Call the bus office and give them the address to verify the community is on the list.

    Bus Registration

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 44 40 13

    Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Bldg. 717, Room 120 (located between SHAPE Elementary School and the British Section using the side entrance)

    Registration requirements (Active Duty sponsor):

    Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)

    Sponsor’s SHAPE ID

    Student’s passport or birth certificate

    Address for pick-up/drop-off

    Registration requirements (Civilian sponsor):

    Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)

    Sponsor’s SHAPE ID

    Sponsor’s Certificate of Assignment

    Student’s passport or birth certificate

    Address for pick-up/drop-off

    General Bus Guidance: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation

    SHAPE-specific Information: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-intl-school/school-bus

    School Lunch

    Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-meals-program

    Breakfast:

    Reduced-price: $.30

    Full-price: $2.00

    Lunch:

    Reduced-price: $.40

    Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50

    Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75

    School Specific Supply Lists

    SHAPE American Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES/posts/pfbid0YQ4RpBen9sbhKzzbbfsV4iXtqddBAaxWfZChD8aoQmD6uM8tQVacc2F659caby6Vl

    SHAPE American Middle School: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS/posts/pfbid02Jh7puk377tmyhjZHKfi6Cv6TEhEYiFqi7X5Gb7JHV56LMNw4hL52sR5qKhwgpSPcl

    School Information

    SHAPE American Elementary School: https://shapees.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 20

    Registrar email: shapees.registrar@dodea.edu

    SHAPE American Elementary School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES

    Student Handbook: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    Classes are in session from 8:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

    SHAPE American Middle School: https://shapems.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 30

    Registrar email: SHAPEMS.Registrar@dodea.edu

    SHAPE American Middle School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS

    Student Handbook: https://shapems.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

    SHAPE American High School: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 40

    SHAPE American High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanHS

    Student Handbook: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook

    Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.

    School Liaison Officer:

    Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)

    Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)

    Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to school in the Benelux, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    school
    education
    back-to-school
    usagbenelux
    armynewswire

