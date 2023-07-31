Back to school in the Benelux

Photo By Sandra Wilson | Elementary students and their Families visit teachers’ classrooms during the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Sandra Wilson | Elementary students and their Families visit teachers’ classrooms during the U.S. Elementary Open House event at AFNorth International School, Aug. 25, 2022. With the start of a new school year just around the corner, preparation has begun to welcome back students and orient newcomers. (Photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CHIEVRES AIR BASE, Belgium – For most U.S. children in the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community, the first day of a new school year is just around the corner.



Preparing for that first day can seem daunting, especially as a newcomer to the area, but it doesn’t have to be. There are plenty of resources for registering your child, coordinating bus transportation, gathering school supplies and more. Front offices and School Liaison Officers at each installation are also available to answer questions and provide help as needed.



To aid in a smooth start for parents and children alike, we’ve gathered information for U.S. schools at each USAG Benelux installation. Please note that the information listed below is evolving and may not be fully comprehensive. For additional details, please contact your installation’s SLO or the front office at each school.



- USAG Benelux School Page: https://home.army.mil/benelux/index.php/my-fort/schools

- DoDEA School Registration (for all U.S. schools): https://www.dodea.edu/registration/europe-region

- DoDEA Immunization Requirements: https://dodea.widen.net/s/l9srfnwnws/dodea-immunization-requirements-sy-23-24

- DoDEA Dress Code: https://www.dodea.edu/education/education-policy-and-operations/dodea-school-dress-code-effective-school

- DoDEA Europe School Supply List (some locations may have school-specific supply lists): https://main1.prod.acquia.dodea.edu/europe/europe-return-school-sy-23-24/official-school-supply-guidelines



AFNORTH International School



Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/2gxrkvzfhg/afnorth-complex-calendar-sy-23-24



AFNORTH International School website and Facebook

https://afnorth-is.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AFNORTHschool



Starting Dates



Aug. 21 - U.S. Elementary School



Aug. 21 - U.S. Middle/High School



Aug. 28 - U.S. Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten



School Orientation/Events



U.S. Middle/High School



Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 10 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria



A guided tour will be offered following the information session



U.S. Elementary School



Aug. 16 - New Student Orientation at 11 a.m. at the AFNORTH International School Cafeteria



An opportunity to meet teachers will be provided during the Elementary School Open House



Aug. 16 - Child and Youth Center Ice Cream Social and Program Overview from 1 to 5 p.m. at JFC Brunssum Bldg. H-602



Aug. 18 - Back to School Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. at the AFNORTH International School



Bus/Transportation



Bus Coordinator



Office: +31 (0) 45-527-8228



Mobile: +31 (0) 6-224-334-08



Email: buscoordinator@afnorth-is.com



Guidelines and Registration: https://afnorth-is.com/transportation-buses/



School Lunch



Hot lunch provided with a variety of international dishes with vegetarian options. Learn more about lunch guidelines and registration procedures: https://afnorth-is.com/catering-2/



U.S. Elementary School – 3.75 Euro per meal



Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes eat in their classrooms



1st through 5th grades eat in the school cafeteria



U.S. Middle/High School – 4.25 Euro per meal



All grades eat in the school cafeteria



School Specific Supply Lists



U.S. Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=621018676791144&set=pcb.621019803457698



U.S. Middle/High School: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS/posts/pfbid0Ei2ivtH4HDwTCd2YRkz8m5PSWXMPGJTh2h5sgCLUUR3YZrSAZ2kJgj1XSUdgvPcDl



School Information



U.S. Elementary School: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/



Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8251



Attendance email: afno.attendance@eu.dodea.edu



AFNORTH U.S. Elementary School Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthES/



Student Handbook: https://afnorthes.dodea.edu/school-handbook



Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.



U.S. Middle/High School: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/



Phone: +31 (0) 45-527-8262/8263



Registrar email: AFNORTHMHSRegistrar@dodea.edu



AFNORTH U.S. Middle/High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfnorthUSMHS



Student Handbook: https://afnorthmhs.dodea.edu/school-handbook



Classes are in session from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 2 p.m.



School Liaison Officers:



The Netherlands



Phone: +31 (0) 45-526-3259/3033



Email: thomas.w.eaton.naf@army.mil



Germany



Phone: +49 (0) 2451-9151-4015



Email: bethany.restor@us.af.mil







Brussels American School



Starting Dates



Aug. 21 - 1st through 12th Grade



Aug. 28 - Kindergarten



School Orientation/Events



Aug. 17 - New Parent/Student Orientation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room



Aug. 18 - Back to School Welcome Event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brussels American School Multi-purpose Room



For new and returning students



Sept. 7 - Brussels American School Open House from 3:30 to 6 p.m.



Bus/Transportation



Bus Coordinator



Office: +32 (0) 27 17 95 48/99 10/ 99 14



Email: Brussels.SBO@dodea.edu



Guidelines and Registration: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation



School Meals



Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-meals-program



Breakfast:



Reduced-price: $.30



Full-price: $2.00



Lunch:



Reduced-price: $.40



Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50



Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75



School Specific Supply List



Kindergarten through 5th grade: https://dodea.widen.net/s/jzkpqzrqjj/brussels-ehs-school-supply-list-sy-23-24



School Information



Brussels American School: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/



Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 90 00



Registrar email: BrusselsEHS.Registrar@dodea.edu



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrusselsCS



Student Handbook: https://brusselsehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook



All grades have early release every Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.



School Liaison Officer



Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)



Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)



Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil







Dülmen Tower Barracks School Information



For Families in the Dülmen area, please contact the Non-DoD Schools Program in Germany: https://www.dodea.edu/non-dod-schools



Phone: +49 (0) 611-143-545-1537/1538



Non-DoD Schools Program Orientation Handbook: https://content.dodea.edu/teach_learn/partnership/ndsp/ndsp_orientation/index.html







SHAPE International School



Combined School Calendar: https://dodea.widen.net/s/wmhjbvfvfl/shape-complex-calendar-sy-23-24



SHAPE International School website: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-school



Starting Dates



Aug. 16 - American Elementary School



Aug. 16 - American Middle School



Aug. 16 - American High School



Aug. 23 - American Kindergarten and PSCD (special needs pre-school)



School Orientation/Events



SHAPE American Elementary School



Aug. 10 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the school cafeteria



Aug. 14 - New Parent Orientation (1st through 5th Grade) from 11 a.m. to noon in the school cafeteria



Aug. 15 - “Sneak-A-Peek" (all students) from 3 to 4 p.m.



Find classrooms, meet the teachers and drop off school supplies



SHAPE American Middle School



Parent-Teacher-Student Organization School Store Open



Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Aug. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Aug 16 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



SHAPE American High School



Aug. 15 - Student-led Tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Drop-in anytime at the front of the school



Aug. 15 - SHAPE American Schools Back to School Expo (all grades) from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the SHAPE American Elementary School



Bus/Transportation



Tip: Upon your arrival, check with the bus office before selecting a home to ensure it receives bus services. Call the bus office and give them the address to verify the community is on the list.



Bus Registration



Phone: +32 (0) 65 44 40 13



Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Bldg. 717, Room 120 (located between SHAPE Elementary School and the British Section using the side entrance)



Registration requirements (Active Duty sponsor):



Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)



Sponsor’s SHAPE ID



Student’s passport or birth certificate



Address for pick-up/drop-off



Registration requirements (Civilian sponsor):



Registration Form (available online or at the bus registration office)



Sponsor’s SHAPE ID



Sponsor’s Certificate of Assignment



Student’s passport or birth certificate



Address for pick-up/drop-off



General Bus Guidance: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-student-transportation



SHAPE-specific Information: https://shape2day.com/community/education/shape-intl-school/school-bus



School Lunch



Breakfast and lunch meals available. Learn more about meal guidelines, reduced-price meal program eligibility, and registration procedures: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-meals-program



Breakfast:



Reduced-price: $.30



Full-price: $2.00



Lunch:



Reduced-price: $.40



Full-price (Elementary School) - $3.50



Full-price (Middle/High School) - $3.75



School Specific Supply Lists



SHAPE American Elementary School: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES/posts/pfbid0YQ4RpBen9sbhKzzbbfsV4iXtqddBAaxWfZChD8aoQmD6uM8tQVacc2F659caby6Vl



SHAPE American Middle School: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS/posts/pfbid02Jh7puk377tmyhjZHKfi6Cv6TEhEYiFqi7X5Gb7JHV56LMNw4hL52sR5qKhwgpSPcl



School Information



SHAPE American Elementary School: https://shapees.dodea.edu/



Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 20



Registrar email: shapees.registrar@dodea.edu



SHAPE American Elementary School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shapeAmericanES



Student Handbook: https://shapees.dodea.edu/school-handbook



Classes are in session from 8:45 a.m. to 3:25 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.



SHAPE American Middle School: https://shapems.dodea.edu/



Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 30



Registrar email: SHAPEMS.Registrar@dodea.edu



SHAPE American Middle School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanMS



Student Handbook: https://shapems.dodea.edu/school-handbook



Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.



SHAPE American High School: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/



Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 77 40



SHAPE American High School Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SHAPEAmericanHS



Student Handbook: https://shapehs.dodea.edu/school-handbook



Classes are in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with early release every Wednesday at 3:05 p.m.



School Liaison Officer:



Phone: +32 (0) 22 80 95 37 (Brussels office)



Phone: +32 (0) 65 75 79 81 (SHAPE office)



Email: john.w.orme.naf@army.mil