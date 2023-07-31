Update 2 and Final: Responders suspend active search for missing snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach

SANTA RITA, Guam — Responders suspended their active search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach on the west side of Guam on Aug. 9, 2023, at sunset.



The snorkeler remains missing.



Involved in the official search were:



- Guam Fire Department

- Guam Police Department

- U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25)

- Guam National Guard

- USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

- U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center



"On behalf of our team, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the missing snorkeler. In our extensive efforts to locate the missing man, we conducted ten separate searches over 68 hours, covering an area of 368 square nautical miles," said Cmdr. Greg Sickels, the search and rescue mission coordinator for this case. "This task would not have been possible without the dedicated collaboration of our partners. Our shared efforts reflect the core value of working together to achieve a common goal - the safety and well-being of our community."



The initial distress call for two swimmers came to 911 dispatchers from eyewitnesses on the beach at 4:24 p.m. Aug.6. One swimmer returned to shore.



Watchstanders immediately coordinated with Guam Fire Department personnel and HSC-25, also directing the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium Station Apra Harbor. A joint incident command post was established on the beach nearby. The team also issued an urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners advising anyone in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to responders.



Responders have since found snorkel gear consistent with what the missing man described as having used. The U.S. Coast Guard also activated a datum buoy, providing current feedback integrated into the search planning.



In collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25, and other partners, responders deployed boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and drones to cover every angle. Light winds and showers were present, with seas at 6-10 feet subsiding throughout the search. A Guam National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter crew participated in searches Monday and Tuesday. The USCGC Oliver Henry joined the search effort Monday.



Forecasters expect Invest 94W to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands through the weekend, creating potentially hazardous conditions for water users. In light of these conditions, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center urges all mariners, swimmers, surfers, and water enthusiasts to exercise extreme caution.



While responders suspended the active search, anyone with any information should call the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center at +1 671-355-4824.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.09.2023 04:59 Story ID: 450991 Location: GU Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Update 2 and Final: Responders suspend active search for missing snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.