Eighth Army says goodbye to CSM Cobb, welcomes CSM Bolmer

Photo By Spc. Diego Figueroa | Command Sgt. Maj. Kang Pil Su, Command Sergeant Major of the Republic of Korea Army,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Diego Figueroa | Command Sgt. Maj. Kang Pil Su, Command Sergeant Major of the Republic of Korea Army, presents Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb with an award on behalf of the ROK Army, Aug. 8, 2023. Cobb is retiring after 30 years of service in the U.S. Army and later relinquished responsibility as Eighth Army's senior enlisted advisor during a change of responsibility ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Diego Figueroa) see less | View Image Page

It was the eighth day of the eighth month of 2023, which made it an ideal day to conduct an Eighth Army change of responsibility ceremony.



America's only field army said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb and welcomed in Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer as the new Eighth Army command sergeant major.



The ceremony was held at the Wightman NCO Academy on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, before a crowd of both U.S. and Republic of Korea military members, families and friends.



Cobb retires after 30 years of service to the U.S. Army. Before the ceremony, he and his wife were presented departure awards from the command and the ROK Army. Cobb has served as the Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor for more than two years.



"As I close out this assignment, it will bring a 30-year career to an end and I will forever be grateful that I was able to serve alongside you here in Korea," Cobb said. "To all of our Korean partners and Korean CSMs, you have been so gracious with your time and friendship, and I will forever carry that in my heart."



Along with Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, Cobb joined Bolmer on stage for the ceremonial transfer of the Eighth Army colors, officially making Bolmer Eighth Army's new command sergeant major.



Bolmer returns to South Korea after a lengthy time in between.



"It's been 27 years since I served in Korea," said Bolmer. "Everywhere I go, everybody says a lot of things have changed since you've been to Korea, that is pretty true, but there are some things that stay the same. The professionalism, dedication and cooperation of our Korean partners was and continues to be world class. The United States cannot ask for a better partner and that is why the alliance has not only survived, but has grown stronger over the past 70 years."



Bolmer comes to the peninsula from U.S. Army Futures Command. He has served for almost 30 years and is a native of Ashburn, Georgia.