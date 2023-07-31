Pilly Lent Award Presented to USS Jefferson City Officer

Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) –Lt. Nathan Thiem (second from right), the Los...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) –Lt. Nathan Thiem (second from right), the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City's (SSN 759) navigator and operations officer, poses for a photo with his wife, Marixi Thiem (center), after receiving the 2022 Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent Tactics and Warfighting Award. The Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula Council President Tom Zwolfer (left), and representatives Patty Lent (second from left) and Alan Beam (right) presented the award. The Pilly Lent Award was named in honor of Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent, who played a critical role in World War II, commanding the firing of the war’s first torpedoes. see less | View Image Page

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adora Okafor, Commander, Submarine Group 9



SILVERDALE, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Lt. Nathan Thiem, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) was presented with the 2022 Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent Tactics and Warfighting Award, August 8, at the Bangor Plaza located on Naval Base Kitsap.



Since 2016, the “Pilly Lent Award” has been presented annually to the officer recognized as the most tactically proficient submarine department head assigned to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s (COMSUBPAC) area of operations.



Thiem, Jefferson City’s navigator and operations officer, has been assigned to Jefferson City since July 2021.



The Pilly Lent Award was named in honor of Rear Adm. Willis A. “Pilly” Lent, who played a critical role in World War II, commanding the firing of the war’s first torpedoes. Lent was also the first submariner to earn two Navy Crosses, a military decoration that is awarded for extraordinary heroism.



To be considered for the award, a top-performing department head must be nominated by their commanding officer. The award recipient is selected based on outstanding tactical performance, individual achievement, and excellence in leadership, with an emphasis on warfighting performance.



In his award recommendation, Jefferson City’s commanding officer Cmdr. Robert J. McDowell

spoke of Thiem’s many achievements, leadership, tactical ingenuity and warfighting readiness.



“Much like a young Rear Adm. Lent, Lt. Thiem exhibits all the characteristics of an

exemplary submarine leader and innovator,” said McDowell. “His warfighting instincts, excellence in leadership, tenacity, humility and selflessness make him a standout among his peers. Additionally, his confidence and charisma inspire those around him to achieve greatness on a daily basis. Nate’s embodiment of the Navy’s core values, his proven history of professionalism and his record of individual achievement all mark him as a standout submarine professional and a gifted leader.”



The award was developed by the Navy League of the United States Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula Council in coordination with COMSUBPAC in 2016.



Bremerton-Olympic Peninsula Council Navy League President Tom Zwolfer, and representatives Alan Beam, and Patty Lent, former Bremerton mayor and Lent family representative, presented the award to Thiem.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 9, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.