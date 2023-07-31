Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Christiana Salas

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christiana Salas, the noncommissioned officer in charge of intelligence operations assigned to the 36th Tactical Advisory Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 2, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the NCOIC of intelligence operations, Salas utilizes various sources such as signals intelligence, human intelligence, imagery intelligence and open-source intelligence to aid in the development of pre and post-mission briefings. She assesses the capabilities and intentions of potential adversaries or threats, providing accurate and timely assessments to support mission planning and risk mitigation. Additionally, Salas applies analytical techniques to process and evaluate intelligence data, identifying patterns, trends and potential threats. This analysis helps in developing a comprehensive understanding of the operational environment. Furthermore, she supports broader security cooperation efforts by participating in military exercises, joint training events and multinational engagements, improving interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and partner nations, facilitating seamless joint operations.



“My favorite part of my job is interacting with people going out on missions and informing them about the threats and risks,” said Salas.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in October 2022, Salas has consistently delivered comprehensive intelligence threat briefings to the wing commander and installation senior leaders. She has provided support to 450 personnel in the 36th Contingency Response Group. Her updates have been vital in ensuring the safety and success of critical operations, both domestically and internationally. Her work ethic led to her being selected as the NCOIC of intelligence operations.





“It’s important to lead by example because I feel like that is the best way people can learn,” said Salas.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Salas!

