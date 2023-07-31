NREIP Interns present Research at NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 2, 2023) – Arizona State University...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 2, 2023) – Arizona State University graduate Gabriella Alessio, of Scottsdale, Ariz., an intern assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, delivers her briefing titled “Using Phage Display to Detect Evenomation and Inhibit Venom Activities” to her mentor, Dr. Daniel Arens, NAMRU San Antonio leadership and other researchers as part of the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. NREIP places college and university students in the Department of the Navy laboratories where they take part in real Naval research for ten weeks during the summer. NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense (DoD) and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photos by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 2, 2023) – Six student interns enrolled in the Office of Naval Research’s Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP) had the opportunity to present their research to mentors, scientists and staff assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute.



Gabriella Alessio, Victoria Capobianco, Saeha Lee, Cecilia Shuler, Tristan Tran, and Allison Walker took part in the 10-week program which places college and university students in Department of Navy laboratories where they take part in real Naval research during the summer.



NREIP gives academically talented college students, graduating seniors, and graduate students pursuing STEM careers the opportunity to learn about Naval research and technology while receiving first-class mentoring by top scientists and engineers.



Tran, of Long Island, N.Y., assigned to the Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine Directorate, presented his research titled “Analysis of the MDM2-p53 Relationship in 12q Amplicon-driven Osteosarcomas.”



“I learned more from this 10-week internship than any class I’ve taken,” said Tran, a senior at Cornell University. “It not only deepened my understanding of cancer research, but it also equipped me with new research protocols and a diverse set of scientific techniques that I can apply to all types of research.”



According to Tran, he was able to develop a better understanding of the research design process and the various hurdles faced by researchers in the pursuit of knowledge.



“I am incredibly thankful to have worked under my mentor, Cmdr. Rachel Werner as she provided incredible guidance throughout the entire internship program,” said Tran, who’s motivated by the prospect of making impactful discoveries that can benefit society. “Additionally, the lab space at NAMRU San Antonio fosters innovation and drives the scientific research and collaborations that take place at the unit.”



Allison Walker, of Holden, Mass., assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, briefed her research presentation on in vitro models.



“I have developed a multitude of new laboratory skills as well as learned how to interact and work with members of the military,” said Walker, a senior at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. “I have also met many incredible people who provided excellent career and educational advice.”



According to Walker, Dr. Dao Ho was a phenomenal mentor.



“She has so much knowledge, patience, and passion that was evident through her work,” said Walker, who will be pursuing her master’s degree to work with hazardous and chemical threat agents. “She provided me with excellent opportunities and the perfect amount of independence and guidance throughout the project process. I truly believe Naval medical research is better with people like Dr. Ho.”



Dr. William D'Angelo assigned to NAMRU San Antonio’s Biomedical Systems Engineering and Evaluation Department, said NREIP is a valuable program that exposes NAMRU investigators to motivated and intelligent students.



“This program is important because we can introduce very high caliber students to our current projects every year,” said D’Angelo. “The students are able to make incredible progress in a short amount of time and really contribute to the NAMRU San Antonio mission in a meaningful way.”



As NAMRU San Antonio’s student outreach coordinator, D’Angelo organizes the NREIP summer programs.



“In many cases, the mentors and interns establish a long-term relationship which benefits them both,” said D’Angelo. “The Navy developed this program so that promising bright students can potentially come back to the laboratories when they have finished their education. For NAMRU San Antonio, we often have interns who are interested in the medical field and gain valuable experience for medical school.”



To be eligible for NREIP, applicants must be U.S. citizens currently enrolled at a four-year U.S. college or university accredited by the U.S. Department of Education and must have completed 31 or more college credits. Interested students can apply for NREIP at https://navalsteminterns.us/nreip/.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.