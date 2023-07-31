Excellence in acquisition: NSWC Dahlgren Division NMESIS Team wins prestigious award

Exemplifying innovation and dedication, the Navy-Marine Corps Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) Engineering Team emerges victorious as the proud recipients of the prestigious Marine Corps Systems Command Acquisition Excellence Award.



The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division team members from the Integrated Engagement Systems and Weapons Control and Integration Departments exceeded expectations in supporting the warfighter. The team demonstrated integrity and pioneered leadership, ensuring Marines and Sailors are well-prepared for any challenges that comes their way.



Michelle Blake, Casey Leicht, Morgan Suthard and Randy Roberts received recognition for their exceptional performance executing systems engineering technical reviews, as well as test and evaluation for the program, making significant contributions to the mission.



Under tight timelines, the team achieved a successful operational assessment accomplishing three live fire launches of the Naval Strike Missile. Additionally, they excelled in completing a critical design review, test readiness review and functional configuration audit, all in preparation as the program moves into production.



Devoting countless nights and weekends, the team ensured the success of the NMESIS initiative. Their unwavering efforts will culminate in the initial fielding of NMESIS in fiscal year 2023. Their sacrifice and professionalism serves as a shining example of the commitment to the Marine Corps Systems Command mission.



“It's very rewarding to be a part of a fast-paced environment where you can see it from beginning to end,” said Blake.



The Marine Corps’ NMESIS will equip the Marine Littoral Regiment with ground-based anti-ship missile capabilities, enabling them to assert sea denial and control while operating within the enemy’s weapon-engagement zone.



“The carrier is being used on multiple other weapons with multiple other weapon platforms, so it's really going to revolutionize the way the Marine Corps does their work,” said Leicht. “To know that this capability could be saving their lives and it could be influencing how they do maneuvers in the Marine Corps, puts a real personal touch on it.”

