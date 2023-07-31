Idaho National Guard hosts local educators

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan | The Idaho National Guard welcomed nearly 70 high school educators from across the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan | The Idaho National Guard welcomed nearly 70 high school educators from across the state to Gowen Field during its first-ever Red Apple Teacher Lift on Aug. 3, 2023. The event provided high school educators with a glimpse into the Idaho National Guard’s dynamic missions and its many career opportunities for Idaho’s students and citizens. The event also aimed to strengthen partnerships between the organization and Idaho’s educators. see less | View Image Page

The Idaho National Guard welcomed nearly 70 high school educators from across the state to Gowen Field during its first-ever Red Apple Teacher Lift, Aug. 3.



The event provided high school educators with a glimpse into the Idaho National Guard’s dynamic missions and its many career opportunities for Idaho’s students and citizens. The event also aimed to strengthen partnerships between the organization and Idaho’s educators.



“I truly value our partnership with Idaho’s teachers,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho. “We share a common purpose to prepare Idaho’s youth for success beyond high school. This event allows us to increase awareness of the tremendous opportunities the Idaho National Guard has to offer.”



Currently, the Idaho National Guard employs nearly 5,000 citizen-Soldiers and Airmen. Nearly 75 percent of its work force serves part-time, in addition to the Idaho Military Division's 1,800 full-time Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees. Members work as mechanics, truck drivers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, cooks, administrators, pilots, engineers and more, both within the organization and in their local communities.



During the event, high school educators engaged with Idaho National Guardsmen and senior leaders. They also experienced a unique perspective of the Idaho National Guard by participating in a UH-60 Black Hawk flight and touring some of the organization’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, such as the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank.



Through those interactions, educators gained a better understanding of the Idaho National Guard’s mission as well as a deeper appreciation for the level of skills and dedication Guardsmen bring to their jobs.



“I’ve always been supportive of the National Guard, but I don’t think I understood the mission and the scope and what a family it can be,” said Carolanne Strong, a sophomore English teacher and newspaper advisor at Rocky Mountain High School. “I now see there’s not only benefits for people who join, but also for communities they serve as well.”