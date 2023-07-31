USAMMC-E Soldier named to AMC’s ‘Best Squad’

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jason Riley participates in tactical operation drills at Army Materiel Command's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Jason Riley participates in tactical operation drills at Army Materiel Command's 2023 Best Squad Competition at Fort Novosel, Alabama. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett) see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Alabama -- Spc. Jason Riley, a biomedical equipment specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, has been selected to represent Army Materiel Command at the Army’s 2023 Best Squad Competition later this year.



Riley was one of two Soldiers from Army Medical Logistics Command, along with Sgt. Jason Paglia, who took part in the AMC competition, held July 29 to Aug. 1 at Fort Novosel.



“It’s definitely a great accomplishment,” Riley said. “I look forward to continuing to represent my unit, AMLC, CECOM and now AMC.”



USAMMC-E is a direct reporting unit to AMLC, the Army’s life cycle management command for medical materiel.



Sgt. Maj. Andrew Colburn, USAMMC-E’s senior enlisted adviser, said he was not surprised “by any means” when he learned the news.



“He has the desire to win, the ability to learn very quickly and enjoys training tactical tasks,” Colburn said of Riley. “He is extremely versatile and that is exactly what the Army looks for to grow and promote to leadership positions.”



The Army-wide Best Squad Competition, which is set for Sept. 24 to Oct. 6 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.



The competition features a multitude of different fitness and combat-related events, ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes to a strenuous 12-mile foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and squad battle drills.



Following the weeklong competition, the top four teams will travel to Washington, D.C., for a board-style interview that will test their knowledge and professionalism in front of top Army leaders.



Each squad consists of five Soldiers, including a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant. A sergeant or corporal serves as a team leader, and the final three squad members are in the ranks of specialist or below.



Along with Riley, AMC’s squad includes Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung, 902nd Contracting Battalion; Sgt. Carlos Cardena, Installation Management Command, USAG-Ansbach; Spc. Samuel Thompson, Installation Management Command, USAG-West Point; and Pfc. Benjamin Heymach, Installation Management Command, USAG-Ansbach.



Riley said the five Soldiers stayed together to train for a few days following the AMC competition, then they will connect again just before the contest in September for more preparation.



“While we were competing, we all made connections and got to know one another,” Riley said. “I’m 100% confident we’ll be ready to compete against everyone.”



Coming from Germany, where temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this time of year, Riley said it took some adjusting to the intense summer heat and humidity when he arrived in southern Alabama for the AMC event.



“With all the humidity, it felt like it was pulling all the sweat out of me, especially during the ruck march,” he said. “It was a very tough competition. It included a lot of expert-level Soldier badge tasks, so I had to learn on the fly in some cases.”



Riley, who advanced to the competition after being named the Army Communications-Electronics Command’s Soldier of the Year in early May, said his father, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Riley, was “extremely proud” to learn about his son’s qualification to AMC’s Best Squad.



“He was super ecstatic,” Riley said. “He was even ready to drive all the way down here (from North Carolina) just to see me.”



Paglia, a biomedical equipment specialist for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, stepped in to participate for Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Joachin, also from USAMMC-E. Joachin was named CECOM’s NCO of the Year, but did not travel to the AMC event.