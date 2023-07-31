Fort Moore partners with city of Smiths Station, Chattahoochee, Marion counties

Photo By Denise Mosley | Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander and Chattahoochee County Manager...... read more read more Photo By Denise Mosley | Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander and Chattahoochee County Manager Kenneth Riner signed the proclamation documents for the intergovernmental support agreement. Seated on the far left Brandon Cockrell, deputy garrison commander and seated on the far right Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez, Garrison Command Sergeant Major. see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Fort Moore leaders and officials from the city of Smiths Station as well as Chattahoochee and Marion counties entered into six intergovernmental support agreements Aug. 3 during a signing ceremony held on the Army post.



"Today's a special day for Fort Moore and the surrounding communities,” said Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander. Not only do the six new intergovernmental support agreements provide services for Fort Moore, Mahle explained, they also support the municipality partners. “Our 15 IGSAs have allowed the creation of over 100 jobs in the local community and Chattahoochee River Valley,” he said.



Partner services being created include a complete maintenance program for servicing guardrails, the changing of heating and air conditioning filters, and emergency generator maintenance. Other services provided by the IGSAs include dining facility vent hood maintenance, airfield sweeping and installation road grading.



“Together, we stand at the forefront of progress, uniting our expertise and resources to pave the way for unparalleled service excellence,” said Kenneth Riner, Chattahoochee County manager. “Intergovernmental Support Agreements present significant benefits to Fort Moore and Chattahoochee County, including reduced costs, flexibility, community support, job opportunities, cost savings, and a streamlined procurement process.”



Using IGSAs is a cost-effective means for Fort Moore Garrison to acquire services. Among all the facilities managed by Installation Management Command, Fort Moore holds the top spot with 15 IGSAs in place and more partnerships in the planning for fiscal year 2024.



“We are tremendously grateful and excited to further our relationship with Fort Moore by entering into our fourth and fifth IGSAs at this ceremony,” said Fred Copeland, mayor of Smiths Station. “It has also benefited the city by providing career opportunities for several Smiths Station residents, with more expected as 20 more people will be hired to help meet the terms of these two latest IGSAs.”



The Department of Defense components are authorized by legislative statute 10, U.S. Code 2679, to enter IGSAs on a sole source basis for installation services if they best serve to enhance mission effectiveness by creating efficiencies or economies of scale and reducing cost.