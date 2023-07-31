Naval Air Force Atlantic addresses the 52nd Annual Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Association Professional Working Group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, served as the keynote speaker during the 52nd annual Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Association (ABMA) Professional Working Group, July 24-28.



Meier, who served as the keynote speaker at last year’s ABMA Professional Working Group event, returned again for a second year in a row to address the attendees on July 26.



More than 500 active-duty personnel representing carriers and amphibious ships, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office (PMA-251), Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst, as well as retirees and vendors attended the event this year.



This forum provides situational awareness from the deckplates up on current issues to ensure naval aviation is safer utilizing current technologies to benefit Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) (ABH), Aviation Boatswain's Mates (Launch & Recovery) (ABE) and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) (ABF) Sailors.



“I love seeing all of the young Sailors here that keep this organization alive, they are the future seed corn,” Meier said, who recognized Aviation Boatswain’s Mate in general for their support to naval aviation. “You’re what brings our flight decks to life, fueling, keeping the equipment running and safely maneuvering the aircraft.”



The ABMA Professional Working Group is critical to the health and safety of naval aviation. For more than five decades the ABMA has provided this robust forum to advance safety and operational improvements for all aviation deck systems to significantly improve flight operations and safety at sea and ashore.



“We have the best aircraft readiness in the history of the Navy, we should be very proud of that as a naval force,” Meier added. “We generate forward deployed naval air forces to deter aggression and preserve world peace.”



ABMA has provided direct improvement initiatives in support of naval aviation toward safety, training and readiness aboard aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, air capable ships and shore facilities.



Naval Air Force Atlantic is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

