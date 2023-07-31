Lawton Celebrates 122 Years: Maj. Gen. Brooks highlights enduring bond with Fort Sill

Photo By Christopher Wilson | Members of the historic Fort Sill Half-Section attended Lawton's 122nd Birthday...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | Members of the historic Fort Sill Half-Section attended Lawton's 122nd Birthday Celebration Aug. 3, 2023. The City of Lawton and Mayor Stanley Booker awarded the team its inaugural Living Legacy Award for the teams efforts on post and in the community. see less | View Image Page

LAWTON Okla. (Aug. 3, 2023) — Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and the City of Lawton kicked off the city’s 122nd birthday celebrations Aug. 3, 2023. The celebration not only showcased the community's rich history but also underscored the enduring bond between Fort Sill and Lawton.



In his address, Brooks, who assumed command of Fort Sill only weeks before, expressed his excitement to be back with Team Lawton-Fort Sill. "I just want to say how excited I am personally to be back on Team Lawton-Fort Sill," he said. Brooks extended his gratitude to the city for its unwavering support to the Soldiers, Marines, civilians, and their families associated with Fort Sill.



Brooks emphasized the enduring relationship between the city and the fort, which spans over 122 years. "The involvement and support of senior leaders has fostered an environment of unity and camaraderie," Brooks remarked, highlighting the values that both Brig. Gen. Joshua Sill and Maj. Gen. Henry Lawton embodied throughout their illustrious careers.

City of Lawton Mayor Stanley Booker responded with gratitude, thanking Brooks for his efforts in strengthening the bond between Fort Sill and the surrounding communities.



TA highlight of the evening was the City of Lawton presenting its inaugural Living Legacy Award to the Fort Sill Half-Section.



"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the Living Legacy Award on behalf of the Fort Sill Half-Section. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the City of Lawton for this recognition,” said Laura Armstrong, chief of the Half-Section when accepting the award on behalf of her team. “The unwavering support from our community has been the backbone of our success. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to the Fort Sill leadership for their continuous support and for providing the quality soldiers that are the heart and soul of our organization. It is their dedication and commitment that truly makes the Fort Sill Half-Section great.”



Brooks also took a moment to acknowledge the Half-Section's award, praising their dedication and hard work. "The training, maintenance, and care to keep that team running strong is no small feat, and they do a fantastic job," he said.



Fort Sill was established in 1869, after the American Civil War, under the command of Major General Philip Sheridan. Sheridan named the post for his friend and former West Point classmate, Brigadier General Joshua W. Sill, who was killed during the Civil War. The fort played a crucial role during the Red River War in 1874, ensuring peace in the region. The city itself was founded in 1901 and was named after Major General Henry W. Lawton, a quartermaster at Fort Sill, most famous for his role in the capture of Comanche chief Geronimo.