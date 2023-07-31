Great Navy Campout Celebrates June and July Events with Outdoor Fun and Connection with Nature

WASHINGTON – The Great Navy Campout is back with its 8th annual celebration of outdoor recreation and camping. Hosted by the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) HQ Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Community Recreation and Liberty-Single Sailor programs, this year’s Great Navy Campout runs from June through October and aims to connect military personnel and eligible MWR patrons with nature and wildlife, promoting the joy of camping and outdoor adventure.



Throughout June and July, Great Navy Campout hosted 17 events in various Commander, Navy Regions, including Hawaii, Mid-Atlantic, Naval District Washington, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest. One of the standout events was held at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown, Va. The installation’s MWR program hosted a captivating two-day event from June 24-25, 2023. The attendees participated in canoeing, archery, crafts, feeding butterflies and yard games. As the evening settled in, everyone gathered around the campfire to enjoy movies and s'mores.



Great Navy Campout extended its magic to Cliffside RV Park, nestled along the shoreline of Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Wash., hosting a three-day event from June 23-25, 2023. The event welcomed over 400 attendees who enjoyed a memorable camping experience, including 98 first-time campers. Adding to the excitement, NAS Whidbey Island MWR hosted their 3rd annual Family Olympics igniting the spirit of friendly competition among families. Participants engaged in three exciting challenges, including a relay race to set up camp, watermelon eating contest and a physical fitness challenge.



Innovating this year's Great Navy Campout program, Navy MWR Community Recreation and Liberty launched the "Pledge to Camp" giveaway. Each month, participants can register their camping experience for the chance to win gift cards. During the monthly giveaways, Navy MWR Community Recreation and Liberty will select two winners for $500 gift cards to an adventure store – one for a family and another for a junior Sailor. The excitement doesn’t stop there as two grand prize winners will be selected at the conclusion of the program in October.



As Great Navy Campout extends this summer, the Navy MWR Community Recreation and Liberty programs invite Sailors, family members and all eligible patrons to participate in one of the upcoming events at their local installation. Whether you are a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or a novice camper, this extraordinary program promises something special for everyone. To stay updated on future events and the "Pledge to Camp" giveaway, visit www.navymwr.org/great-navy-campout.



Navy MWR Community Recreation offers recreational programs and services, including outdoor recreation, special events, leisure classes, trips, discounted attraction tickets, parks and picnic spaces and more. Navy MWR Liberty offers single and unaccompanied junior Sailors (E1-E6) recreational and leisure programs, trips and outings, outdoor adventure activities, entertainment and cultural experiences, volunteer and outreach experiences and social activities.

