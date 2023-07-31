Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Echols, Georgia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Dewey E. Rewis, Jr., a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Aug. 12 at Wayfare Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Echols, Georgia. Roundtree Funeral Home, Homerville, Georgia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Waycross, Georgia, Rewis was a member of Battery D, 15th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, at age 18, after his unit came under attack as it advanced along the eastern banks of the Chosin Reservoir, in North Korea. Four POWs, who returned during Operation Big Switch in 1953, reported Rewis had died a prisoner of war in March 1951 at an area called Death Valley – which was not an established POW Camp but a collection point for United Nations prisoners.



During Operation Glory in 1954, North Korea returned remains, reportedly recovered from an area north of the Chosin Reservoir known as Death Valley, to the United Nations Command, but Rewis was not associated with any of the repatriated remains. He was determined non-recoverable Jan. 16, 1956.



On Dec. 1, 1993, North Korea turned over 33 boxes of remains to the UNC, which were sent to the Central Identification Lab in Hawaii for forensic analysis.



Rewis was accounted for Oct. 25, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence as well as dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Cpl. Rewis, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3453993/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-rewis-d/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Roundtree Funeral Home, 912-487-5325.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 11:52 Story ID: 450928 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US