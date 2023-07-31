Survey says: BAMC providers are ‘Best of the Best’

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 -- Several Brooke Army Medical Center healthcare professionals are listed among the Military Health System’s Joint Outpatient Experience Survey’s (JOES) Best of the Best in its 2023 second-quarter report recently released by MHS officials.



BAMC’s “best of the best” include 10 specialty care providers, three primary care providers and four clinical clerks/receptionists. They include:

• Army Capt. (Dr.) Halward Blegen, ophthalmologist

• Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jessica Carthon, podiatrist

• Air Force Capt. (Dr.) David Demasters, rheumatology fellow

• Douglas Dusenberry, orthopedic physician assistant

• Dr. Editha Foutch, audiology

• Dr. William Gedemer, ophthalmologist

• William Gaffney, orthopedic physician assistant

• Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Theodore Hart, vascular surgeon

• Catherine Marshall, cardiology nurse practitioner

• Linda Martilla, physician assistant

• Dr. Markham Brown, family physician

• Dr. Deirdre Hester, pediatrician

• Dr. Saraswathi Nair, family medicine

• Endocrinology Clinic

• Plastic Surgery Clinic

• Occupational Health Clinic

• Speech Pathology Clinic



To enhance the patient experience, the MHS asks beneficiaries to rate their care and patient experience, and responses are reported quarterly and annually in the JOES Best of the Best reports containing the top-performing clinics, providers, clerks, and receptionists, each broken out by primary care and specialty care.



“The 100 percent satisfaction reports are updated quarterly and list all the clinics, providers, and clerks and receptionists that received at least 10 responses and 100 percent satisfaction,” explained Maria Guerrero, BAMC’s patient experience branch chief.



Doug Dusenberry, an orthopedic physician assistant at BAMC, was a top specialty provider for the past two quarters, said Guerrero.



According to the JOES results, patients described Dusenberry as “a great doctor,” “very thorough,” and “he did an excellent job!”



Dusenberry said he’s humbled that his patients take the time to respond to the JOES survey.



“I have always felt that I have the best job in the world working in orthopedics taking care of our country’s service members, our incredible veterans and their dependents,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better than to be recognized by those that I evaluate and treat.”



“The JOES surveys are important because they give feedback to not only BAMC’s command, but they also make the individual provider aware of the care that they provide to their patients,” he added. “Whether it is good or bad., we can always learn by all feedback.”



Catherine Marshall, a nurse practitioner at BAMC, was described by her patients as “very helpful,” “pleasant,” and “knowledgeable.”



“Leaving a positive comment not only speaks to my healthcare practice and the patient care experience, it shows love, a free gift we give that encourages others on life’s journey,” Marshall said. “Healthcare is not only my profession, but my lifestyle and I strive to show love, care, and compassion with every encounter.”



JOES lets patients know that their opinions are valued and heard, Marshall noted. “JOES survey results are important because they represent a patient-centered approach to healthcare,” she said.



Pediatrician Dr. Deirdre Hester agrees.



“JOES gives families a way to express their feelings about the care they receive,” Hester said. “This then helps us to either continue doing the good things we are doing or make changes to better serve our beneficiaries.”



One parent praised Hester saying, “Love Dr. Hester!! She is thorough and takes the time to listen and address parental concerns. She’s not just churning and burning through appointments.”



“I feel honored that families would take the time to provide positive feedback,” Hester said. “So often, people find time to leave negative comments, but to know that I did something that made a positive impact is a great reminder of why we do what we do.”



Patients normally receive the JOES survey about 72 hours after an appointment. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be returned by mail or completed electronically.



“We encourage patients to complete and return the surveys," Guerrero said. “We appreciate the feedback, and patient surveys help us get better.”



“I’m so proud of our team’s commitment to providing our patients with the safe, high-quality care they expect and deserve,” said Army Col. Mark Stackle, BAMC commander. “These JOES results are truly a testament to the team’s expertise, compassion, and unwavering dedication to patient-centered care.”



If you have questions about the care you receive at BAMC or need assistance, call the Patient Experience office at 210-916-2330.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 10:02 Story ID: 450915 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Survey says: BAMC providers are ‘Best of the Best’, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.