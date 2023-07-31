Fort Stewart Education Center hosts first ever education fair

Photo By Molly Cooke | Pfc. Fasika Bestol, a newly minted 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Pfc. Fasika Bestol, a newly minted 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier, speaks with American Military University Military Outreach Coordinator, Mik Williams, about the options available to her through AMU's undergraduate program, Aug. 3 at the Fort Stewart Education Center's first ever Education Fair. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The Fort Stewart Sgt. 1st Class Paul R. Smith Education Center hosted its first ever education fair last week, featuring representatives from 29 colleges and universities.



The event was coordinated by Temeka Franklin, Chief of Colleges and Counseling at the Education Center, who said she wanted to provide 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers and family members a convenient way to explore the various educational options available to them.



“I wanted to host an education fair on Fort Stewart because I’ve seen how successful they were at my previous duty stations,” Franklin said. “I think this event is a great opportunity for our Soldiers and families to speak face to face with representatives from such a wide variety of educational opportunities available to them.”



Active Duty Soldiers, family members, Department of Defense civilians and community members were all in attendance, with many saying they were able to find the best school to help them achieve their higher education goals.



Pfc. Fasika Bestol, a newly minted 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier, said she was currently enrolled in classes through another university but decided to switch to American Military University after speaking with a representative at the fair.



“I have had a lot of problems communicating with my current school,” Bestol said. “During my visit to his table, Mr. Williams helped me see that there are other options out there that can better prepare me to pursue my goals.”



Mik Williams, Military Outreach Coordinator for AMU, said he has been attending education fairs for the last 10 years and that this was one of the best-attended events he has seen.



“I’ve been to a ton of education fairs during my time with AMU, most of which are under attended,” Williams said. “This event is fantastic not just because of the amount of schools the Ed Center team went above and beyond to get here, but most importantly the amount of opportunities that are being provided to the Fort Stewart community. I’m thrilled to share what AMU has to offer at this top-notch event.”



Currently, the Education Centers on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield offer a number of associate and bachelors degree options through their partnerships with Savannah Technical College and Columbia University and Georgia Southern University. However, the Education Center staff remains committed to seeking beyond their in-house colleges and universities to pair students with the higher ed institution that best suits their needs.



Tom Allmon, Director of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Directorate of Human Resources, said he was pleased with the turnout for the fair and that he hopes it will become an annual event.



“I think this event is a great opportunity for our Soldiers and their families to interface with such a wide variety of educational opportunities that are available to them,” Allmon said. “A lot of people think that they can’t use the Ed Center unless they attend one of the Universities that we have here housed within this building. The reality is that out Army Continuing Education Services counselors do a phenomenal job at pairing students with any university that best suits their needs. Here at the Ed Center, we say that that the mind is the most important battlefield weapon. Our 3rd ID Soldiers are warriors and we’re happy to help them by increasing their access to education.”



Those who are interested in learning about the continuing education services offered at both the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Education Centers should visit home.army.mil/Stewart.