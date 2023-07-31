NMCB ONE Participates in Exercise Resolute Castle 2023

Courtesy Photo | DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland (June 12, 2023) Military Engineers from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DRAWSKO POMORSKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland (June 12, 2023) Military Engineers from Poland, Denmark, England, U.S. Army and Seabees, attached to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, during Resolute Castle 2023, in Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland June 12, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class William Heiam) see less | View Image Page

Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DPTA), Poland – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 participated in exercise Resolute Castle 2023 in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland from May 27 to July 16, 2023, alongside Soldiers from the U.S. Army and NATO engineers from Denmark, Poland and Britain.

Resolute Castle 2023 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) multinational exercise that increases partner capacity and strengthens capabilities across NATO's eastern member states through real world engineer-related training and the construction of enduring facilities, which enhances NATO's ability to project combat power within Europe.

USAREUR-AF’s on site command and control exercise lead, Col. Aaron Cox, 36th Engineer Brigade Commander, expressed the importance of exercises like Resolute Castle and their ability to provide invaluable engineering training and real world experience with NATO Allies and Partners that cannot be replicated in the United States.

Resolute Castle 23 executed five construction projects in and around the Konotop Forward Operating Site in DPTA, Poland, improving infrastructure in the European theater, achieving multi-national interoperability, and increasing readiness for U.S. forces and NATO allies. The projects included completion of five concrete masonry unit (CMU) buildings, perimeter enhancements, road enhancements drainage improvements, and guard tower construction.

“Working with the U.S. Army Engineers, Danish, Polish and British leadership has helped me develop and grow as a leader,” said Lt. j.g. Nicki Laird, NMCB 1 Resolute Castle officer in charge. “Additionally, the exercise has provided us the opportunity for the Seabees to enhance relationships with our NATO Allies. It was an invaluable experience being able to work alongside NATO engineers and seeing the progress being made. Different engineering units all coming together and working on the same mission to get the job done and the construction projects complete; developing skills needed to operate effectively and efficiently together.”

The Seabees were able to demonstrate their construction capabilities by sending a small detachment to support the construction projects and work alongside Army engineering units from various NATO countries. NMCB 1 specifically was able to demonstrate their technical skills along with supporting and training on installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, wiring for electrical and applying stucco for exterior finishes. Additionally, Danish Engineers provided valuable training and techniques during their time at Resolute Castle with their carpentry work and their vast knowledge of electrical skills.

“RC23 allowed me to work outside my rate as a Steelworker and learn new skills to make me a more well-rounded construction worker,” stated steelworker 3rd Class Joshua Mosley. “This exercise has vastly expanded my knowledge and competence in my trade and my problem solving skills; it's been a valuable experience. I had a great experience with the Danish. Their knowledge helped me learn skills outside my rate and made me a more well-rounded Seabee.”

NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater security cooperation in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Sixth Fleet areas of operation in direct support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68.

22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) provides command and control of Naval Construction Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility in direct support of CTF 68.

CTF 68 headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR.