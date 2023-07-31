Virtual reality: A reality made possible

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the opening of the Spark Cell virtual reality training room on Aug. 2, 2023, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.



The new virtual reality training room is complete and filled with innovative technology that enables a modern way to train and equip Steel Airmen of today for tomorrow.



The VR lab was put together by Master Sgt. Peter Sommer, the unit training manager from the 911th Maintenance Group. Sommer renovated a room within the unit’s building and repurposed it to create an entire virtual training area. The VR lab allows junior Airmen to train on the base aircraft fleet in a way that mitigates damage to the plane and maximizes safety.



Sommer stated VR brings an efficiency to training that wouldn’t normally be available.



Currently the program is supported by 64 bases, has 300 learning modules, 45 percent reduction in aircraft training downtime, 60 percent classroom hour reduction, and 35 percent student retention increase.



In an effort to effectively and efficiently maintain the health of the 911 th Airlift Wing’s fleet, the Spark Cell training room was created to help the Air Force decrease training downtime, energy, an aircraft use. As well as increase combat capability readiness, effective training, and advances the mission efficiently to meet the Air Force’s task of “Ready Now!”



Master Sgt. Maranda Jordan, maintenance operation superintendent of the 911th MaintenanceGroup extended thanks and special appreciation to all those who had contributed to this project.



Jordan said, “Thank you for making virtual reality, a reality!”



Afterward, Col. Bryan Bailey, commander of the 911th Airlift Wing, spoke about the positive influence the VR lab is already making not only within the base but in the local community as well. Earlier in the week, Moon Area School District educators were able to tour the base and see the changes

the 911th AW is making in military training and job preparation through the VR lab.



“We positively changed their minds on young men and women joining the military,” said Bailey. “Its all the awesome things like this that we do on this base – by letting them know what’s going on in their own backyard – that positively influences the next generation of Airmen.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:51 Story ID: 450842 Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virtual reality: A reality made possible, by TSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.