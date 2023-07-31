Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa participated in a mass casualty exercise during the August training weekend.



Medical, firefighter and security forces personnel with the 185th ARW trained on life saving techniques with role players on the airfield. The exercise was centered around a simulated aircraft accident with one of the units' KC-135R Stratotankers and featured actors scattered throughout the aircraft who were dressed in realistic looking injuries.



Capt. Amber Franco, the Medical Administration Officer with the 185th ARW, said that the exercise enabled medical personnel to train as a critical care air transport team to meet new Air Force training requirements.



Franco also said that her and other unit planners were also able to coordinate training with the 185th Fire Department to practice patient egress from a KC-135 as well as critical patient aircraft loading with a cargo K-Loader.



The training also tested Airmen on setting up an Emergency Operations Center and enabled planners to brainstorm a myriad of possible problems associated with an aircraft accident.



“The Med Group working together in a mass casualty exercise allows us to be more dynamic in our roles,” said Franco.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 15:10 Story ID: 450796 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 185th ARW conducts mass casualty exercise, by MSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.