Dietary technicians key to AF Future Operating Concept ‘sustain the fight’

An Airman at Ebbing Air National Guard Base begins his new career as a dietary technician Aug. 5.



“Having a dietary technician on base is helpful to enlisted and officers who are looking to adjust their eating habits and do not know where to start,” said SrA Zach Grounds, who will be the 188th Medical Group’s first dietary technician. “As of April, waist measurements returned, and I can help Airmen who are struggling to meet the requirement.”



The Air National Guard continuously adapts to meet the Department of Defense objectives and plays a crucial role in the Future Operating Concept. Dietary technicians are emerging as key players for Airmen to ‘sustain the fight’ by supporting them through proper nutrition and dietary needs.



“I can help with producing diet plans, calculating your BMI, help find alternative eating habits, find healthier recipes, and cooking tips to make your meals healthier,” said Grounds. “I can assist in making our Airmen be the healthiest they can be for our future fight.”



Grounds attended technical school at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. The in-depth course lasts 53 days and covers a multitude of responsibilities.



One of the primary responsibilities of dietary technicians is providing individualized dietary counseling and education to service members. Technicians can assess nutritional needs of each individual and educate Airmen on the importance of consuming nutrient-rich foods, maintaining hydration, and avoiding unhealthy eating habits.

Dietary technicians also play a crucial role in addressing dietary concerns and conditions, such as food allergies, intolerances, or chronic diseases. In these cases, technicians will work closely with other medical professionals to develop specialized meal plans to meet specific needs of individuals with these conditions. For Airmen who do not have special dietary concerns, technicians can develop and implement meal plans that consider factors such as caloric intake, macronutrient distribution, and dietary restrictions to create balanced and nutritious meals. These meal plans are designed to support optimal performance.



In addition to meal planning, dietary technicians can also oversee the preparation and cooking of meals. Technicians will work with Public Health personnel to ensure food is prepared safely and in accordance with established health and safety guidelines.



Having a dietary technician on Ebbing Air National Guard Base will further enhance the Wing’s overall readiness because proper nutrition enhances physical performance, improves mental resilience, supports injury recovery, and can help prevent chronic diseases. However, personnel who work mid-shifts or night shifts can also greatly benefit from dietary technicians.

Air National Guard personnel who work mid-shifts or night shifts can experience lower energy levels, increased fatigue, and be at a higher risk of weight gain or obesity due to the misalignment of their work schedules with their internal body clock. While consuming nutrient-dense foods and staying hydrated help sustain energy levels, Grounds also recommends meal prepping.



“Places that are open at the time are not very nutritious, so the best plan for those shifts would be to prepare their meals themselves,” said Grounds. “However, meal prepping doesn’t have to be as healthy as everybody thinks it is. Of course, you don’t want to meal prep sloppy joes or pizza for the week, but It’s about finding something healthier than your normal options.”

The Future Operating Concept of the Air National Guard recognizes the critical role of dietary technicians in supporting the health, well-being, and performance of service members. These professionals play a vital role in meal planning, food preparation, and dietary counseling. By providing personalized nutrition support and education, dietary technicians contribute to enhanced physical and mental performance, prevention of chronic diseases, and support for injury recovery. As the Air National Guard looks towards the future, the importance of dietary technicians in achieving the goals of the Future Operating Concept cannot be overstated.

