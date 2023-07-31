Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director, DHA J3/5/7 visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 3, 2023) – Capt. Robert Hawkins, director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and director, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, along with Capt. William Deniston, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), visited and toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.

