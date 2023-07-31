Director, DHA J3/5/7 visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 3, 2023) – Capt. Robert Hawkins, director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and director, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, along with Capt. William Deniston, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), visited and toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.
NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.
