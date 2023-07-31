Director, DHA J3/5/7 visits NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Drew Havard,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 3, 2023) – Cmdr. Drew Havard, deputy director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine (CHRM), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by Capt. Jennifer Buechel, incoming commanding officer, and Chief Science Director Dr. Sylvain Cardin, briefs Capt. Robert Hawkins, director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and director, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, on a NAMRU San Antonio-invented trachea device during a tour of NAMRU San Antonio facilities at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Aug. 3, 2023) – Capt. Robert Hawkins, director, J3/5/7, Defense Health Agency (DHA) and director, U.S. Navy Nurse Corps, along with Capt. William Deniston, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), visited and toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under NMRC in Silver Spring, Md.