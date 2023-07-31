Victory Battalion to continue diverse mission capabilities under new commander

Photo By Sgt. Cameron Boyd | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cameron Boyd | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott III, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, passes the colors to Lt. Col. David Wimbush, incoming commander of the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, during a change of command ceremony on Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, August 5, 2023. The ceremony symbolized the transfer of command from the outgoing to incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Wimbush assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard’s 781st Troop Command Detachment during a change of command ceremony held Aug. 5, 2023, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Lt. Col. Aaron Holt, the outgoing commander, will continue his career with the Ellenwood-based 122nd Tactical Support Detachment.



“The strength of 78th Troop Command lies in the diversity of mission sets that reside within it,” said Brig. Gen. Theodore R. Scott III, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard's 78th Troop Command. “The center of gravity driving this diversity is the 781st.”



The change of command ceremony is one esteemed with tradition as the passing of the battalion's colors symbolize the passing of command from officer to another. The ceremony also highlighted the distinguished careers of both the outgoing and incoming commanders.



Wimbush graduated and received his commission from West Point in 2003. His first duty station was at Fort Moore, Georgia, where he was the adjutant for 1st Battalion, 10th Field Artillery Regiment. In 2004, he transferred to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment where he served as a company fire support officer, deputy battalion effects coordinator, and battalion signal officer.



Wimbush joined the Georgia Army National Guard in 2008, initially assigned as the administrative officer for the 148th Brigade Support Battalion rear detachment in Forsyth. He served simultaneously as commander of Alpha Company, 348th Brigade Support Battalion in Cumming from 2009 to 2011. He has been a technician in the Georgia Army National Guard since 2014, and currently serves as the GAARNG G4 Surface Maintenance Manager.



In his remarks, Wimbush expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to build upon the 781st TCD’s accomplishments.



“Since the 781st is known as the Victory Battalion there will be no substitute for victory,” said Wimbush.



After the ceremony, Scott presented the Meritorious Service Medal to Holt for his achievements as the 781st TCD commander.



Command of the Victory Battalion is challenging due to the unit's composition of the most unique organizations within Georgia Army National Guard. These include the 116th Army Band, Georgia Army National Guard Medical Detachment, 93rd Finance Company, 139th Chaplain Detachment, 161st Military History Detachment, two defense trial teams, two public affairs detachments, and two quartermaster companies.



During his tour of command, Holt oversaw units that served on multiple state and overseas missions to Alaska, Morocco, Colombia, and the country of Georgia.



Holt attributed the success of his tenure to the Soldiers and leadership of the battalion.



“All success is generated out in the formation,” Holt said. “The vision of success is framed at the command level, but carried out at the unit level.”