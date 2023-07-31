Grissom FM office leads in historic Pentagon TDY

GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, Ind. – The Financial Management office at Grissom Air Reserve Base recently made history when it played a vital role in the development of a first of its kind, joint-unit offsite at the Pentagon. The initiative brought the 434th Air Refueling Wing and the 919th Special Operations Wing to network with each other and connect with top leaders from the FM career field.



“We tried to focus on maintaining strategic oversight and improving readiness,” said Chief Master Sgt. Julianna Bowling, 434th ARW Financial Management superintendent, who served as the primary coordinator of the offsite. “When we adopt best practices, it not only strengthens our Airmen’s propensity to serve but it empowers them to provide the best customer service possible for other Airmen.”



The four-day event contained educational sessions, panels and discussions on a variety of topics ranging from data analytics to personnel shortages. Both attending units, represented by both service members and civilians, had an opportunity to provide briefings that showcased their base’s missions and procedures.



“There were certainly things that we’ve been able to bring back to our office and that Duke has been able to take back to theirs,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Wilkes, 434th ARW comptroller. “Both of our teams also walked away with an appreciation for the difficulties that are unique to each office, ultimately allowing us both to take a lot away from the experience.”



In addition to the productive meetings at the Pentagon, the Grissom-based team took the time to honor Air Force heritage and traditions by visiting our nation’s founding documents at the National Archives.



The 434th ARW participants also commemorated significant career milestones with the promotion of both Bowling and Senior Airman Sean Randazzo, 434th ARW FM financial operations technician, as well as the re-enlistment of Tech. Sgt. Monica Johnson, 434th ARW FM financial operations non-commissioned officer in-charge, at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes.

