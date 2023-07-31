Southern California MSC Symposium 2023

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Aug. 3, 2023) Attendees of the the annual Southern California...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel | OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Aug. 3, 2023) Attendees of the the annual Southern California Medical Service Corps Symposium pose for a group photo at the Veteran's Association of North County Resource Center Aug. 3. The SoCal MSC Symposium offers an opportunity to hear key speakers on leadership, mentorship, and career building as topics are discussed in an ever-changing environment. The theme of this year's symposium is "MSC Past, Present, Future" and highlights the accomplishments that the MSC has achieved over the past 76 tears. This year's guest speakers and leadership panel included Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Commander, THIRD Fleet, Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, Commanding General, United States Army Medical Center of Excellence and Chief of the United States Army Medical Service Corps, Mark Boman, Chief of Staff, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, Capt. Elizabeth Smith, Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha's Commanding Officer and Capt. Karla Lepore, Deputy Director for the MSC at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel) see less | View Image Page

The Southern California Medical Service Corps Officers’ Association hosted the annual SoCal MSC Symposium at the Veterans Association of North County Resource Center Aug. 3.



The symposium, which was held in tandem with the 76th MSC Birthday, recognized Aug. 4, brought an opportunity for members to reflect on progress and current trajectory, network with other members and those interested in joining, and discuss obstacles as well as new ideas for the future.



“This meeting is an opportunity for us to continue the heritage of the Medical Service Corps,” said Lt. Cmdr. Krystal Glaze, President of the SoCal MSC Officers’ Association. “It is also to network, for us to see who our future talent is, and it’s also an opportunity for us to reconnect with people that we’ve served with in the region.”



The symposium focused on the theme of “MSC Past, Present, Future”, and speakers highlighted the accomplishments the Corps has achieved within the past 76 years.



“Reflecting on the past for the Medical Service Corps is quite humbling because it came from very humble beginnings,” said Glaze. “I believe it was only four or five specialties at the time, but to see it grow into 31 specialties and all the diversity we have, I think that it has really made our Navy more powerful from an intellectual standpoint for the future.”



In acknowledging the many achievements and successes gained, the Corps was able to discuss varying topics and future plans of action in order to support the warfighter.



“We had a discussion about mental health, we talked about financial stability and financial health,” said Cmdr. Joshua Miller, Director for Administration at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego. “We had a great executive leadership panel. We had our Deputy Corps Chief here talking about the state of our Corps; where we are and where we’re headed, some of the future of the Surgeon General’s campaign plan, and how that aligns with the Chief of Naval Operations’s campaign order and those sorts of things.”



While Navy Medicine continues to change and adapt to new challenges, Glaze anticipates a positive response and a bright future in Navy Medicine.



“I’m excited and we’re making a lot of transitions,” said Glaze. “There are definitely some bumps in the road, but I think that we have what it takes, and we have the power, diversity, the institutional knowledge and the eagerness from those new officers to carry on the traditions while we’re re-aligning with the new ways of today.”



Miller also looks to the new opportunities with enthusiasm and holds confidence in his fellow Corps members.



“Now’s our time to think outside the box,” said Miller. “As long as it’s legal and ethical, push for those great ideas, let’s come up with solutions and share them up. I’m very optimistic about our Corps and about military medicine in general.”



NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)