    Community Action Council - August 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Introduction: 0:00
    Certificate of Appreciation (Diana Nichols): 0:15
    Certificate of Appreciation (Army MPS-ID): 0:37
    August 2023: 1:10
    September 2023: 2:03
    October 2023: 2:48
    673 ABW/CVB Integrated Resilience Office: 3:41
    JBER Connect (August 2023): 3:44
    JBER Connect (August 2023, 2nd slide): 5:40
    JBER Connect (September 2023): 6:03
    JBER Connect (October 2023): 6:30
    Bounce: 7:10
    Spouse Resilience Lunch & Learn: 7:25
    673CES/CEIEC Environmental Conservation:8:18
    JBER Recreation Access System Upgrade: 8:25
    RecAccess goes live 28 AUG: 10:25
    673 OMRS Mental Health Clinic: 11:20
    Suicide Prevention Mo 12K: 11:32
    673 ABW/HC Installation Chapel Team: 12:53
    Volunteers Needed: 12:57
    Concert Night: 13:45
    Couples Retreat – September: 14:08
    Armed Services YMCA: 15:32
    YMCA 500 Hours of Play: 15:53
    YMCA Early Learning Program: 16:19
    YMCA Operation Ride Home: 17:29
    YMCA Teacher Appreciation Day: 18:58
    YMCA Winter Gear Up: 19:44
    YMCA Father Daughter Gala: 20:43
    YMCA Y on Wheels: 20:53
    JBER Exchange (AAFES) General Manager: 21:21
    JBER Exchange events: 21:30
    JBER Exchange shop my exchange: 23:18
    JBER Fitness Center Staff: 27:52
    Buckner Fitness Flooring: 27:57
    673 FSS/FSH Military & Family Readiness: 29:19
    Army Community Volunteer coordination: 29:33
    673 FSS/FSCA Civilian Personnel Office: 31:07
    Direct Hires: 31:13
    Direct Hires (2nd Slide): 31:49
    Direct Hires (3rd Slide): 31:17
    773 FSS/FSK JBER Life!: 33:03
    Upcoming Events (Aug): 33:05
    Upcoming Events (Sept): 33:25
    Upcoming Events (Oct): 33:53
    JBER Life! Membership Special: 34:14
    773 FSS/FSW Outdoor Recreation: 34:53
    Family Adventure Race: 34:56
    773 FSS/FSW Community Centers: 36:30
    Live Concert: 36:35
    Back to School Bash: 37:17
    Fantasy Football Draft Party: 38:01
    Anchorage School District Update: 38:45
    Student Transportation: 38:51
    Student Information: 39:47
    Misc. Updates: 42:57
    Back to School Traffic Safety: 49:13
    Speed Zones: 49:45
    Traffic Citation Infractions and Points 49:58
    Introductions: 52:24
    Open Discussion: 53:38
    Closing Comments: 59:24

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023
    Story ID: 450752
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
