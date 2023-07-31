Army and Air Force unite for Iron Keystone

Photo By Capt. Christopher Booker | U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade partner with Airmen...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Christopher Booker | U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade partner with Airmen with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard during exercise Iron Keystone Aug. 4, 2023. Soldiers with the 28th ECAB flew a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap to Harrisburg International Airport to pick up the Airmen and flew them to the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site at Fort Indiantown Gap where the Airmen continued their exercise. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Christopher Booker) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- U.S. soldiers assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade collaborated with airmen assigned to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's three Wings in a joint training exercise known as Iron Keystone, August 4, 2023.



This joint training exercise showcased the seamless teamwork and interoperability of Pennsylvania National Guard units.



Soldiers with the 28th ECAB conducted flight operations using a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The helicopters departed from Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap and rendezvoused with Airmen at Harrisburg International Airport. They were then flown back to Fort Indiantown Gap to the Regional Equipment Operators Training Site where the airmen continued their exercise.



“This was a good demonstration of how the team made of Army and Air Force works together, and it builds morale for the Airmen who don’t get to fly on a UH-60 Black hawk often," said Capt. Stephen Pernelli, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot and pilot in command of the mission. “It was also a good opportunity for us, because we had some back seaters and don’t get to use that airspace too often.”



The exercise brought together airmen assigned to Pennsylvania's three Wings, the 193rd Special Operations Wing from Middletown, 111th Attack Wing from Horsham and 171st Air Refueling Wing from Coraopolis. The exercise helped prepare these airmen for future conflicts through agile combat employment. Joint training like this also helps all Pennsylvania National Guardsmen stay ready to serve their communities, commonwealth and country when called upon.