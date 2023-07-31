US First Lady Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron honor U.S. military fallen at Brittany American Cemetery in France

Courtesy Photo | Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron honor the fallen buried at Brittany American Cemetery,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron honor the fallen buried at Brittany American Cemetery, France / ©Jean-Marc David - SIPA see less | View Image Page

Today the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) welcomed the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron to Brittany American Cemetery in Normandy, France.



The visit to Brittany American Cemetery is the first official visit to this ABMC site. Following the playing of both national anthems, Biden and Macron took part in a wreath laying and headstone sanding ceremony. The visit came as part of Biden’s visit to Paris, where she delivered remarks at an event with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).



“Welcoming the U.S. First Lady and Brigitte Macron at our site today was a great honor,” said Anthony Barclay, Brittany American Cemetery superintendent. “The ABMC has cared for the men and women buried at our sites for a century now, and we were grateful for the opportunity to highlight our mission for Dr. Biden and Mrs. Macron. Sharing this history with them enables us to preserve the memories of the heroes commemorated here at Brittany American Cemetery, and at all other ABMC sites.”



The Brittany American Cemetery and Memorial in France covers 28 acres of rolling farm country near the eastern edge of Brittany and contains the remains of more than 4,400 of our war dead, most of whom lost their lives in the Normandy and Brittany Campaigns of 1944. Along the retaining wall of the memorial terrace are inscribed the names of 500 of the missing. Rosettes mark the names of those since recovered and identified.



