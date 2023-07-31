New DOD Prevention, Assistance and Response Cadre to Convene for PAR Training

Led by DCSA’s DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC), newly launched DOD PAR program supports installation and mission commanders across DOD in efforts to counter insider threats and workplace violence

QUANTICO, Va. – Prevention, Assistance and Response (PAR) coordinators assigned to U.S. military installations will convene at Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) Quantico headquarters from Aug. 7-10 for a PAR Cadre Training Seminar, DCSA announced today.



The PAR program – a newly formed DCSA capability under the direction of the DOD Insider Threat Management and Analysis Center (DITMAC) – will prepare the new coordinators to fulfill their roles supporting commanders and equivalent civilian leaders on installations and in the military community by conducting threat assessment and management, particularly focused in the area of workplace violence.



Key topics such as understanding reach back capabilities available in

DITMAC, how to assess violent risk and behaviors within the workplace, and how to work with partners in other DOD prevention programs, law enforcement, security and the insider threat enterprise will be covered at the seminar.



"The launch of the DOD PAR program is a significant step forward in our effort to counter insider threats and workplace violence through early detection and support," said DCSA Director William Lietzau. "The value of delivering this capability to installations across DOD cannot be overstated. I look forward to the continued roll-out of DITMAC programs to support this important effort."



In all, 36 PAR Program coordinators will lead PAR programs at 12 joint bases or regions and five service specific military installations throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam by Oct. 1, 2023.



Their purpose is to provide commanders and their civilian equivalent leaders with an understanding of overall risk within their organizations and options to care for their personnel. The PAR coordinators will utilize a multidisciplinary approach through collaboration with trained professionals, integrated prevention experts, and key stakeholders to develop tailored risk assessments and mitigation strategies.



“It has been exciting hiring PAR personnel this year to operate at all the different bases and oversee the program here in northern Virginia.” said Dave Paravecchia, chief of the DOD PAR Division at DITMAC. “We are looking forward to having all the PAR coordinators in one location for this training – many are already resident on military bases and working with the functional experts in the prevention, law enforcement, and overall security disciplines at their respective location. By having them all together they can learn from each other’s past and current experiences, ask questions, and grow as a cohort to deliver equal capabilities to commanders and civilian leaders no matter where they are stationed.”



In June 2022 – to further PAR capabilities across DOD – DCSA was given the mission to establish a centralized PAR capability that standardizes implementation of insider threat program requirements while reducing DOD component concerns about organizational responsibilities and resourcing requirements.



The DCSA PAR program – one of several programs being implemented in response to the June 2022 order to expand and modernize DOD’s enterprise insider threat efforts – also includes:



• A centralized Behavioral Threat Analysis Center.

• A robust DITMAC System of Systems capability to enhance case-management capabilities and advanced analytics to identify trends.

• An Insider Threat Assessment Program.

• A DOD Workforce Insider Threat hotline to create a department-wide virtual, anonymous reporting capability, and triage management center.



PAR coordinators execute several responsibilities along the spectrum of violence. Their first key tenet is prevention through education and training within the military community on risk indicators and how to report. The second tenet focuses on the assistance PAR coordinators provide, including assessments to inform leaders as they make decisions. If someone has progressed too far down a path of violence, the response tenet requires PAR coordinators to ensure law enforcement, security and insider threat personnel are aware of the situation if they are not already involved.



“Our PAR coordinators will focus on addressing inside threat indicators and elements of workplace violence and violent behavior by uniformed personnel, government civilians and contractors at its earliest instance,” said Paravecchia. “Our goal is to address issues early with leaders and by doing so, we can minimize harm to fellow employees, maintain organizational readiness and cohesion and sustain careers.



DITMAC supports DOD components, specialized missions, and the intelligence community through the development, implementation and sustainment of technologies that aid in the management, analysis and mitigation of insider threat information.



To learn more about America’s Gatekeepers at DCSA and DITMAC, visit www.DCSA.mil.

Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023