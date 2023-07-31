Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders

    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders

    Photo By 1st Lt. Charis Bryan | 56th Fighter Wing personnel and Japanese civic leaders part of the U.S. Department of...... read more read more

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Fighter Wing hosted Japanese civic leaders as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program on Aug. 2, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

    Military bases can have unique impacts on their surrounding area due to the amount of service members, families, events, and capabilities that are necessary to accomplish the mission. The civic leaders discussed community engagement and communication practices that are employed by Luke Airmen.

    “It is imperative to have a strong relationship between the community and the base,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stanley Brown, 56th FW chief of staff. “A strong relationship aids in a successful mission. Luke AFB is very active in the community and we frequently invite the community to participate in our events as well.”

    Luke AFB was one of a several U.S. government installations the group visited for the latest iteration of the IVLP’s short-term exchange program. Participants included Keisuke Satomura, Ginowan City Military Base Affairs Section subsection chief, Masashi Toguchi, Chaton Town mayor, Shintaro Yamaguchi, Fukuoka Head Office News Department staff writer, and Junya Yamamoto, Yokosuka Crisis Management Division staff.

    Brown and 56th FW Community Initiatives Team personnel cited continued communication between base and community leaders as a best practice for community collaboration. By sharing ideas and involving both military and civilian personnel, Luke AFB and the West Valley have worked together across a spectrum of opportunities.

    “We regularly host civic leaders and elected officials from the local community to keep open dialogues about mutual concerns or plans,” said Chris Toale, 56th FW CIT director. “We’re able to have a better understanding of how to manage, mitigate, or address shared issues. We’re able to grow with the local community and, when necessary, we’re prepared to respond to potential crisis together.”

    In addition to holiday and educational events, Luke can also provide additional resources and capabilities in a time of crisis through mutual aid agreements. Most recently, firefighters assigned to the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron responded to a fire at the Glendale Municipal Landfill.

    The participants also visited the 63rd Fighter Squadron to receive a capabilities brief on the F-35A Lightning II and tour of the flightline, deepening their current knowledge of U.S. Air Force operations.

    Global Ties Arizona is the local implementing organization for the IVLP. The IVLP is the nation's premier professional exchange program that brings hundreds of international leaders to the United States each year to meet their counterparts, share best practices across industries, exchange ideas, and foster relations between the U.S. and other nations through citizen diplomacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 15:52
    Story ID: 450735
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders, by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders
    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders
    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders
    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders
    56th FW shares experience with Japanese civic leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    56th FW
    Partnership
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT