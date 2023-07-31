AMCOM hosts annual memorial ceremony

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony Aug. 1 to honor 28 members...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The Aviation and Missile Command held a memorial ceremony Aug. 1 to honor 28 members of the workforce who passed away during the recent year. Their photos will be added to the “AMCOM Remembers” display located outside the Bob Jones Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

The Aviation and Missile Command held its annual memorial ceremony Aug. 1, honoring 28 members of the AMCOM team who passed during the recent year.



AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor hosted the ceremony, which took place in the Bob Jones Auditorium in the John J. Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The ceremony included representatives from AMCOM headquarters, Corpus Christi Army Depot, Letterkenny Army Depot and the U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity.



O’Connor thanked family members, co-workers, and friends for sharing their loved ones with their respective units, AMCOM and the U.S. Army, and acknowledged that AMCOM is a better place for having known and served alongside them.



“Today, we reflect on their commitment to our nation and their selfless service to a cause greater than themselves,” O’Connor said. “We reflect on the incredible impact they’ve had on each and every one of us; we reflect on their candor, character, and the laughter they shared with us, and most importantly, we reflect upon the legacy they left with us.”



During the ceremony, friends and co-workers shared memories and spoke about the significant impact each honored employee had upon AMCOM and the Army enterprise, sometimes mixing tears with laughter in bittersweet displays of remembrance.



Photos of the employees honored during the ceremony will be added to the "AMCOM Remembers" display outside the Bob Jones Auditorium.



Photos from the event can be seen on the AMCOM Flickr page, https://www.flickr.com/photos/amcompao/albums/72177720310223085





Employees who were honored include:



Corpus Christ Army Depot:

• Jose A. Alvarado

• Antonio De La Garza

• Renaldo Longoria Jr.

• Eduardo Mendiola

• Dina Reyna

• Richard M. Sandoval

• Rich A. Trevino



Letterkenny Army Depot:

• John Staley

• Duffy Carbaugh

• Daryl Rhine

• Harry T. O’Donnel, Jr.

• Robert D. Mackey

• Rodney A. Cline

• Kelly Kanatus

• Toby L. Coy

• Dwight McDonald



AMCOM Headquarters:

• Rachel J. Beard

• Roy Carroll

• Sandra A. Dargin

• Nathaniel Gordon

• Adam Lessman

• Christopher McKinnie

• Debra A. Saulsbury

• Dene Schwarz



U.S. Army Test, Measurement, and Diagnostic Equipment Activity:

• Stephen D. Erwin

• John A. Mitchell

• Sheri M. Williams

• John P. Tayoun