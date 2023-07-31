MRI Safety Week at WBMAC

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The Radiology Department at William Beaumont Army Medical Center set up a display in...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | The Radiology Department at William Beaumont Army Medical Center set up a display in observance of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Safety Week, held between July 17 and 23, 2023. This event aimed to enhance the knowledge of patients and staff regarding the potential hazards and necessary precautions associated with MRI. see less | View Image Page

The Radiology Department of William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) hosted Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Safety Week from July 17-23, 2023, at the main hospital campus (Radiology Department, 2023).



This annual observance was an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of MRI safety and to share information about the risks and precautions associated with this imaging procedure. MRI is a non-invasive modality for medical imaging that employs a robust magnetic field and radio waves to produce detailed visual representations of the human anatomy.



During the week, the Radiology Department offered educational displays and materials to assist patients and staff with the risks and precautions associated with MRI. They also highlighted the importance of following safety guidelines before, during, and after an MRI procedure.



“MRI Safety Week was created to raise awareness within the community and commemorate the unfortunate incident that necessitated the implementation of MRI safety programs worldwide. The week occurs during the anniversary week of the tragic MRI accident in 2001 that led to the death of 6-year-old Michael Colombini,” said Larry E. James, MRI supervisor, Department of Radiology, WBAMC.



MRI Safety Week corresponds with the commemorative week of the unfortunate MRI incident in the summer of 2001.



Michael Colombini, six years old, died during MRI preparation in 2001. Michael's oxygen levels dropped fast while sedated in the scanner at Westchester Medical Center in New York. The anesthesiologist requested oxygen. An unaffiliated nurse answered the anesthesiologist's calls and gave him a steel oxygen tank at the MRI scanning room door. The MRI's powerful magnetic field pulled the oxygen tank out of the anesthesiologist’s hands and into the scanner, killing the young boy.

“The reason we are having an MRI Safety Week is because we want to educate our patients and hospital staff on current MRI safety concerns. And of course, remember what happened to Michael Colombini," said James.