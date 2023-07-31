American Red Cross summer youth volunteers at WBAMC

Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted an award ceremony for the American Red...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted an award ceremony for the American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer Program in the clinical assembly room at the hospital's main campus on July 28, 2023. The program invited 14–17 teenagers to volunteer at the hospital in order to acquire work experience and familiarize themselves with military and healthcare environments. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) welcomed over 14 youth volunteers as part of the American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer Program. The American Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer Program is an excellent way for teenagers to gain valuable work experience and learn more about the military and healthcare.



“I want to say thank you to the parents for allowing your children to come and visit us, it’s invigorating to see the youth of America and see the promise they have,” said Col. Lee C. Freeman, El Paso Market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center.



Over a month, the volunteers spent over 1,200 hours performing administrative tasks, interacting with patients, and learning how to nurture social and emotional development.

“It’s just really inspiring to see what’s next for our youth, what you all provide, and what you will provide for our country and, the selfless service that you all have done,” said Freeman.



The volunteers worked in various hospital areas, such as radiology, mammography, the medical ward, and the orthopedics clinic. They had the chance to look around the hospital and talk with people in the service and learn about their different experiences.



Bob Bridgehouse, one of the American Red Cross volunteer leads, spoke about the youth experience during their time at the hospital.

“I believe the youth and hospital benefitted significantly form the experience. The exposure to the real-world experiences and human interaction will better prepare the youth for what comes after high school,” said Bridgehouse.



