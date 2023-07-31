17th TRW Assumption of Responsibility Command Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico | U.S Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 17th Training Wing network after...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico | U.S Air Force chief master sergeants assigned to the 17th Training Wing network after the Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2023. A chief master sergeant is the highest rank an enlisted Airman can achieve in their Air Force career. A chief master sergeant provides advice and leadership to the other senior non-commissioned officers and first sergeants in their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing held an assumption of responsibility ceremony as Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, was inducted as the new 17th Training Wing command chief master sergeant at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 24.

As command chief, Washington’s primary responsibility will be to advise the 17th Training Wing commander on all matters related to the enlisted force. Examples include: mission effectiveness, professional development, military readiness, training, and utilization while centering focus on the morale and welfare of the wing’s enlisted Airmen.

“She [Washington] is the epitome of a professional Airmen, and joint leader,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander. “She represents everyone within this wing. She is you.”

Washington started her career as a surgical technician, assuming she would serve one term and separate from the Air Force. She later deployed to support combat operations. She then crossed trained into communications as a command and control operations technician where she supported the communication mission for several years. She later made her transition to the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career field, becoming a student at Goodfellow AFB in the Imagery Analysis Apprentice Course and the USAF Senior Enlisted ISR Master Skills Course.

“I recognize the challenges that lie ahead in this ever changing world,” said Washington. “I’m confident that together we can overcome any obstacle. As we move forward, my primary focus will be your well-being, growth and overall development.”

Washington plans to lead our enlisted force by creating an environment valuing respect, inclusivity, open communication, and collaboration where the diverse perspective of Team Goodfellow will be acknowledged. Washington encourages every member to share their thoughts and insight.

Washington looks forward to the prospect of training exceptional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance personnel and fire protection professionals, within multiple geographically separated units upholding the 17th TRW mission to train, transform, and empower joint and coalition warriors.

Washington succeeds Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, who served as the 17th Training Wing command chief from August 2021 to June 2023.