AEDC Program Management Office expanding to execute historic influx of national defense funds

Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership and Program Management Office personnel pose for a group photograph July 13, 2023, following a ribbon cutting for the Acquisition Branch office at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. The Acquisition Branch, part of the Program Management Office, will be tasked with leading the revitalization, development, delivery and installation of programs within the ground test capabilities across AEDC, and ensuring key program milestones are met within cost, schedule and performance requirements while adhering to quality, safety and technical standards to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy.

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex is set to receive an estimated $1.6 billion over the next few years for hypersonic and nuclear modernization programs.

The development of hypersonic weapons and nuclear modernization efforts were among the priorities in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed last year by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 23, 2022.

To prepare for this historic influx of capital investment, AEDC leadership received approval to restructure their existing Program Office into a System Program Office (SPO)-like function. This effort expands the existing Program Management Office that was focused on service contract management by adding a dedicated acquisition program management branch. Now, the AEDC program management function has a Services Branch (PMO) to continue to focus on service contract program management and the new Acquisition Branch (PMD) to oversee the investments necessary to meet Department of Defense obligations and expenditure requirements for the new investment funds.

“On 28 May 2019, the AEDC Program Management Office was officially stood up to manage AEDC’s primary service contract acquisition programs,” said Charlie Jenkins, chief of Program Management Office, AEDC. “Since this time, the program office’s portfolio has grown into nine major programs, valued at more than $3 billion, being managed by a team of Air Force certified program managers. AEDC leadership made the decision to expand the existing program office with a team of dedicated program managers led by Ms. Erika Motlow, chief of the Acquisitions Branch. I am excited to have Erika leading this new office of professional program managers. The work this team will do will have significant, long-term impacts to AEDC’s ability to support the National Defense Strategy for many years to come.”

The Acquisition Branch will be tasked with leading the revitalization, development, delivery and continued sustainment support of ground test capabilities across Arnold Engineering Development Complex, ensuring key program milestones are met within cost, schedule and performance requirements while adhering to quality, safety and technical standards to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy.

The PMD branch reached initial operating capability July 13, 2023. Its goal is to increase test capabilities throughout AEDC to help the U.S. Air Force remain competitive with near-peer adversaries.

Although the office will make up a minuscule percentage of the AEDC workforce, personnel across the complex will be impacted and support various efforts as the funding arrives in the coming years and the work ramps up.

“One of our goals is to make sure that when we complete the project execution, we have focused on the highest priority needs and meet the Air Force requirements,” Motlow said.

The Acquisitions Branch will be made up of experts from across the complex. Those assigned will provide dedicated support to the new branch, determine requirement needs, drive schedule compliance and execute funding.

The Acquisitions Branch will primarily operate out of Arnold Air Force Base. However, the work of the team will not be specific to Arnold, as it will also oversee the expenditure of NDAA funds for programs at AEDC’s geographically separated units.

“We’re getting a flow of money that we must execute. Meanwhile, we will continue testing,” Motlow said. “It’s going to take teamwork, but AEDC will deliver for the nation.”