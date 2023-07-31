Oh my gosh: Altus demo team in Oshkosh

The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III demo team displayed global reach and airpower during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 29, 2023. The event held more than 650,000 attendees and 10,000 aircraft displays and a large military presence.

