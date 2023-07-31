Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oh my gosh: Altus demo team in Oshkosh

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Karalyn Degraffenreed | A C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker from Altus Air Force Base (AFB),...... read more read more

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III demo team displayed global reach and airpower during the 2023 Experimental Aviation Association AirVenture Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 29, 2023. The event held more than 650,000 attendees and 10,000 aircraft displays and a large military presence.

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    EAA Airventure
    Oshkosh Airshow

