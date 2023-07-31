Walter Reed Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment: Unleashing Hope with Service Dogs Innovative Study to be Unveiled at the 2023 MHSRS

BETHESDA, Maryland (August 3, 2023) -- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is pleased to announce that we’re improving outcomes for patients seeking relief from the debilitating physical and mental effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and look forward to sharing our collaborative findings in a poster presentation at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) taking place August 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida.



A Glimpse into the Future



Presentation Title: The Efficacy of a Service Dog Training Program in Improving Psychological Symptoms in Military Health System Beneficiaries with Post-Traumatic Stress or Anxiety

Abstract ID: MHSRS-23-08510

Session Title: Military Transitions - Advances in Early Interventions for Promoting and Strengthening Psychological Readiness of Service Members

Presenter: Shannon Fichter, MS. Clinical Research Coordinator II

Poster Session Date and Time: Tuesday, August 15, Poster Session 2



A Beacon of Change: Shannon Fichter’s Story



Clinical Research Coordinator Shannon Fichter, who plays a pivotal role in the service dog training study, will be available to share her insight, highlighting the partnership’s findings in reducing – if not eliminating – PTSD for a significant percentage of participants in our latest service dog training trial. Fichter’s passion for psychology began as an undergraduate at Cabrini University, before earning her Master of Science in clinical psychology with a concentration in trauma from Chestnut Hill College.



Studies have shown human-animal interaction have a potential role in reducing the stress, fear, anxiety, and depressive symptoms – while promoting calmness and social interaction, which was widely demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasized Fichter. For trauma survivors, healing is an incremental process of replacing negative memories with more immediate positive experiences, and expertly trained service dogs expedite that process.







# # #



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:02 Story ID: 450640 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Revolutionizes PTSD Treatment: Unleashing Hope with Service Dogs Innovative Study to be Unveiled at the 2023 MHSRS, by James Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.