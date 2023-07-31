Laser Focus – NSWC Dahlgren Division engineer awarded George M. Wilkening Award

Photo By Morgan Tabor | Sheldon Zimmerman, chief engineer for the Lead Naval Technical Lab for Laser Safety at...... read more read more Photo By Morgan Tabor | Sheldon Zimmerman, chief engineer for the Lead Naval Technical Lab for Laser Safety at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division received the prestigious Laser Institute of America’s 2023 George M. Wilkening Award. see less | View Image Page

“Never get complacent when it comes to safety because equipment doesn't have a conscience,” said Sheldon Zimmerman, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division’s (NSWCDD) brilliant mind behind groundbreaking advancements in laser safety.



Zimmerman, was presented with the prestigious 2023 Laser Institute of America’s George M. Wilkening Award for his exceptional achievements.



While safety was always a passion for Zimmerman, his true fascination lay in the realm of lasers. His interest in lasers originated over 30 years ago when Zimmerman was studying electrical engineering and optics at the University of Wyoming. After graduation, Zimmerman’s path led to NSWCDD.



“In 1992, the economy was not great, not many people were hiring and I had sent out over 100 cover letters and resumes, which resulted in two main interviews, one in which was laser safety and one in chem-bio,” said Zimmerman. “I chose laser safety and haven’t looked back.”



Zimmerman is an internationally acclaimed laser safety expert and holds the position of chief engineer for the Lead Naval Technical Lab for Laser Safety at NSWCDD. With more than 25 years of experience, he has conducted laser measurements on more than 500 laser systems.



Not only has Zimmerman proven extraordinary work at NSWCDD, but he also serves as chairman of the American National Standards Institute Accredited Standards Committee Z136 where he leads the development of the series of American National Standard Institute laser safety standards.



Additionally, Zimmerman serves as the chairman of the United States Technical Advisory Group for the International Electrotechnical Commission Technical Committee 76 (IEC TC 76). Zimmerman is also the convener for IEC TC 76 Working Group 3, overseeing laser radiation measurements.



He proudly represented the Navy as the laser safety expert in the Citizen Ambassador Program Laser Technology Delegation to South Africa. Zimmerman is a fellow and lifetime member of the Laser Institute of America and a former member of their board of directors and has been published in the Journal of Laser Applications and Proceedings of International Laser Safety Conferences.



Zimmerman was awarded the Laser Institute of America’s 2023 George M. Wilkening Award in Laser Safety. The award recognizes individuals who made “outstanding contributions to laser bioeffects research, development of human exposure limits and safety standards, and to applied laser safety,” according to the award program.



Zimmerman received his nomination for his contributions to safety standards development and education. His work in laser safety and engineering control techniques has played a vital role in expanding the applications of laser technology in the Navy, medicine and the industry in general.



With a career steeped in advancing laser safety practices, Zimmerman’s achievements have significantly impacted the field, solidifying his status as a leading authority and inspiring professionals to follow his path.



Zimmerman plans to pass on his expertise to the next generation of laser safety engineers. “I enjoy helping the industry by mentoring people to do what I do,” said Zimmerman.