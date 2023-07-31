USS Arlington change of command

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 3, 2023) - Capt. Ian J. Scaliatine relieved Capt. Eric S. Kellum as commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), during a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 3.



“It is truly the honor of a lifetime to become the new commanding officer of Arlington,” said Scaliatine. “I cannot put into words how humbled I am to lead this great ship and its crew.”



Scaliatine, a native of southern California, became the ninth commanding officer of the Arlington upon completion of the ceremony.



“I’d like to thank my predecessor Capt. Eric Kellum,” Scaliatine added. “Arlington has a remarkably dedicated and well-trained crew with an amazing culture; the officers, chiefs and Sailors make the hard look easy. There is still a lot of work ahead, but I look forward to all of the adventures and challenges because I’m confident this team will prevail.”



Kellum’s previous assignment was a staff position with the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington. In previous years, he notably served as the executive officer and commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43).



Kellum, a nuclear qualified surface warfare officer and native of Beaumont, Texas, took command of the Arlington in August 2021.



Under Kellum’s leadership, Arlington successfully provided humanitarian aid to Haiti; completed a seven-month deployment to the Mediterranean and Baltic Seas; supported Sea Trials for the U.S. Marine Corps CH-53K King Stallion helicopter; and received the Battle “E” award for having the highest overall and departmental level of readiness to carry out assigned wartime tasks.



"Serving these past two years with this crew aboard Arlington has been the honor of my career,” said Kellum. “I am blown away by their teamwork, tenacity, and grit. Taking this ship over the horizon last year into the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility showed the strength, honor, and fortitude of our Navy and Marine Corps team. I look forward to hearing the future successes of Arlington under Capt. Scaliatine's command as they go forward protecting democracy around the globe."



Kellum’s next assignment will be chief of staff at Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2.



Commissioned April 6, 2013, Arlington is the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County. It is also one of three ships named in honor of the victims of Sept. 11, alongside the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New York (LPD 21) and USS Somerset (LPD 25).



Arlington has completed three deployments in the decade since its commissioning and is currently undergoing ship-wide upgrades and preservative maintenance at the General Dynamics/NASSCO shipyard in Norfolk, Virginia.



Mrs. Joyce Rumsfeld, wife of the late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, is Arlington’s sponsor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:21 Story ID: 450628 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington change of command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.