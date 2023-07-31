Army streamlines PCS moves with ‘MY Army PCS Move,’ ‘Digital Garrison’ apps

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 3, 2023) — The Army is harnessing the power of technology to simplify the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) process for service members and their families. The Army has developed two key apps, MY Army PCS Move and Digital Garrison, to provide comprehensive, interactive information and resources.



Digital Garrison

The Digital Garrison app, a joint venture between the Installation Management Command and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Digital Garrison offers users specific information about their community, including an installation directory, gate locations, fitness and recreation options, events, and more. The dashboard features a user profile, weather details, and information on local Exchange shopping and restaurants. The app also provides access to ShopMyExchange.com, with in-app shopping and a mobile wallet for sales promotions and secure payment options storage.



The app integrates information about installation services provided by IMCOM (includes Army MWR) and AAFES and will soon link to other capabilities and partners like RCI companies and the Defense Commissary Agency. Digital Garrison is customizable by the user to provide information specific to one of 62 Army installations, with more garrisons to be added as they achieve technical requirements. The app will continually improve through incorporating user feedback.



Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. James Peay, strongly encourages the use of the Digital Garrison app, stating, "I urge all Soldiers, Families, and Department of the Army Civilians to download and utilize the Digital Garrison app. It's a comprehensive resource for valuable information about your community and the services available to you. From retail to recreation, and fitness to financial readiness, Digital Garrison connects users with a full range of quality-of-life services."



MY Army PCS Move



The MY Army PCS Move app, available on the Apple App Store, is the Army's official tool for PCS procedures. It offers updated information on Soldier's and service provider's requirements, entitlements, and policies.



The app guides users through entitlements, move types, planning and scheduling moves, claims, special items, and moving references. Developed by Soldiers for Soldiers, the app is a collaboration between USARMY HQDA DCS G-4 and the TRADOC Mobile team.





Peay, praised the apps, saying, "These tools are a game-changer for our service members and their families. They not only simplify the PCS process but also provide valuable resources and information at the touch of a button. This is just one of the ways we're leveraging technology to enhance the lives of our Army family."





These apps underscore the Army's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the lives of its service members and their families. By providing valuable resources and information, these tools help streamline the PCS process, making it smoother and more manageable.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:35 Story ID: 450606 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army streamlines PCS moves with ‘MY Army PCS Move,’ ‘Digital Garrison’ apps, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.