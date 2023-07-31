Event brings police, community together for fun-filled night out

The weather tried to derail it, but it eventually dried enough for Fort Jackson Families to arrive for a night of fun with local law enforcement.



Families were able to interact with members of Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Emergency Services and other law enforcement agencies at the post’s National Night Out celebration.



National Night Out is a yearly event held across the nation the first Tuesday in August to promote community engagement with law enforcement, said John Hughes III, Fort Jackson’s chief of police.



‘It’s about community and relationships,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander during the event. “The idea is that we meet, we come together, and we establish relationships, and really, as a community come together but not in a crisis.”



Earlier in the evening, Kelly took part in a parade of emergency services vehicles through the housing areas.



“So, I just rolled through a neighborhood on a fire truck, and I was sharing with the firemen that were inside of the truck about how nice it was to go through the neighborhood and share candy. While not on a call,” Kelly said of the experience.



“Tonight, you have the opportunity to meet federal marshals, not on a call, not when something’s wrong – we can just talk and spend some time together.”



The event is a way for law enforcement to step out of their squad cars and meet the community face-to-face.



“I think this is probably one of the most critical events that we do,” Hughes said. “This is our opportunity to interact with the community and kind of show them what we do and who we are. Generally, when we go to somebody’s house it’s for a service or their having a bad day. So, this is a chance for us to interact where we all are having a good day.”



The installation has won an award for National Night Out every year it participated with the exception of two – one canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and another due to weather. So the weather breaking was a blessing.



“So, we’re happy the (weather) kind of blew over,” said Hughes, who would get wet in a different way when he was dropped in the dunk tank.

Besides meeting law enforcement patrons were given the opportunity to try their hands at peddling a cart wearing goggles to simulate impairment; dunk Fort Jackson officials and meet law enforcement officers from off post.



“It really promotes the relationships Fort Jackson and law enforcement has with the all the surrounding communities, and gives us an opportunity to interact with them,” Hughes said. “It really shows that we’re not only invested in just our community, but it’s really a whole partnership with everybody else, too.”



There was even a McGruff the Crime Dog sighting and the Fort Jackson Fire Department arrived too.



According the National Night Out website “millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide ... Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 10:43 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US