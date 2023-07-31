87th LRS Hosts Inaugural Cross-Utilization Course

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron successfully created and hosted its inaugural Cross-Utilization Training course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 17-28, 2023.



Instructors from the 87th LRS, 305th Aerial Port Squadron, and the 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 301 facilitated the Utilization Course which incorporated a comprehensive curriculum, combining classroom-based learning and hands-on training that can be utilized in a deployed environment.



Eight 87th LRS Airmen were exposed to various subjects, including air transportation cargo operations, Aerospace Ground Equipment familiarization, field-level vehicle repairs, and more.



“Our LRS Airmen spent three days with the 305th APS learning fundamental cargo operation procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kainoa Chun-Moy, 87th LRS material management flight commander. “They also spent time with the 373rd TRS, and learned AGE and towing principles.”



87th LRS Airmen built their proficiency, knowledge, and comfort in different Air Force Specialty Codes by utilizing Multi-Capable Airmen Concepts.



“Watching our Airmen excel and perform key ground support functions that will be crucial in a potential conflict in the Pacific was rewarding,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Carissa Deeney, 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “This is reinforcing everything that we’re trying to do with this two-week program.”



The course was also designed to implement principles of Air Force Force Generation and support operational concepts such as Agile Combat Employment through 10 days of rigorous training.



With the successful completion of the CUT capstone, the 87th LRS aspires to continue the course and develop more Multi-Capable Airmen.



“The goal is to do this program every six to eight weeks and cycle through members of the LRS,” said Chun-Moy. “We’re also working with other commanders to see if there’s interest to get their Airmen trained.”



Training courses like CUT further empower airmen to employ ACE concepts, deter the pacing challenge, and project critical support to the Joint Force from the DoD’s only tri-service installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 10:15 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US