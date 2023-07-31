Fort Moore modernizing Lawson Army Airfield stormwater system

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Fort Moore Directorate of Public Works leaders recently began construction of new stormwater systems at Lawson Army Airfield to enhance stormwater capacity and improve safety.



“We are in Phase 1 of repairs to the stormwater system, replacing underground pipes, cracked or broken pipe segments [and] resealing pipes,” said Andrew Wilson, a civil engineer with DPW. The $11 million DPW designed and managed project includes headwall repairs, steel and concrete grate repairs, and dry detention drainage basin remediation, he added.



“This project is part of a larger strategic concept supporting ‘Lawson Army Airfield 2035’ and encompasses over 60 projects to modernize airfield infrastructure over the next decade,” said Col. Colin Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander.



“Lawson Army Airfield is one of the most critical airfields in (Training and Doctrine Command) and across the Army due to its strategic role as a power projection platform for all three Army components," Mahle said. “Modernization efforts to this facility are critical to supporting the Army’s strategic requirements for mobilization and deployment in a Multi-Domain Operations environment.”



Army modernization efforts, including stormwater infrastructure improvements at LAAF, are a key part of supporting training, readiness, and the safety of Soldiers.



“High volumes of water runoff can cause erosion and flooding; pipe failures can lead to the risk of sinkholes, which can threaten people and property,” said Lynwood Stanley, a construction control inspector with Fort Moore DPW.



“Not only does this repair reduce these risks,” Wilson said, “the project invests in repairing and upgrading aging stormwater infrastructure installed over 70 years ago, with the last components installed in 1942. It ensures continued airfield operability, mission capability, and underground stormwater infrastructure resilience.”



The Infantry School built the airfield before 1931 to land observation balloons for gathering intelligence and spotting artillery. The facility has been upgraded and expanded several times over the past 90 years to meet then-current usage demands.



Wilson stated the project aims to enhance the longevity of around 93 stormwater structures and 5,910 linear feet of pipe and is expected to be complete in 2025.



Stormwater management is one of several initiatives planned for the facility over the next few years. Other projects include repair and improvement of taxiways, replacing runway lighting, renovating buildings, and expanding roads and parking lots.

