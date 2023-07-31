Tripoli Holds Command Picnic

By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz

SAN DIEGO – The Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) hosted a command picnic for crewmembers and their families, at Admiral Baker Park, July 27.

The event offered the crew a chance to enjoy time with their families, build camaraderie with their shipmates, and unwind during a day away from the ship.

“The command picnic was a great opportunity to just relax and hang out with the people we’re always working with,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Tyrique Lewis. “It gave us a unique chance to be more cordial with the chain of command.”

Along with an assortment of food, the picnic featured several events including a photo booth, caricature artist, children’s karate classes, a bounce house and kites. Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Chad Irvin, a professional DJ in his spare time, also played music during the picnic.

One of the most anticipated events of the day was the kickoff of Tripoli’s “Captain’s Cup”; a five-month-long series of sporting events played between various departmental teams. Sailors played two games of basketball, with Deck department and Executive department each winning one. Executive also won a volleyball game, as did the ship’s Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD).

“It’s definitely a great stress relief,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class James Phillips, both a referee and player during the basketball games. “Playing against each other definitely helped build camaraderie and it’s going to be fun to see who ends up winning [the “Captain’s Cup”] and getting bragging rights.”

Tripoli started Selective Restricted Availability (SRA), an extensive maintenance period, April 1, and with the work of the Sailors and contractors aboard, has remained on schedule for the past 4 months.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

-30-

