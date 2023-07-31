Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: 153rd Engineer Battalion holds breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event at Fort McCoy, Part VII

    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event July 17, 2023, at Warrens Drop Zone on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The large-scale training event included opposing forces, obstacles, simulated explosive actions, and more.

    The 153rd is an engineer unit with the South Dakota Army National Guard as well as the 211th.

    The training event was the culmination training event for the 153rd and its associated units during their annual training in July 2023 at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 18:08
    Story ID: 450560
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: 153rd Engineer Battalion holds breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event at Fort McCoy, Part VII, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event

