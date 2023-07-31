A place to call home: JTF-Bravo members build house for local family

Courtesy Photo | Members from Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base participate in the fourth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members from Joint Task Force-Bravo at Soto Cano Air Base participate in the fourth house build of the year July 16, 2023, in nearby La Paz, Honduras. Sponsored by the Soto Cano Chaplain Corps team, house builds give service members stationed here the opportunity to maximize their impact on our Honduran neighbors. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Mohr) see less | View Image Page

From July 15-16, 2023, in La Paz, Honduras, 56 Joint Task Force Bravo service members dedicated their time, sweat and strength to build a family a home.



In the weeks before this project, service members donated money and blocked off one or two days of their weekend to benefit a community nearby by blessing a family in need.



The Soto Cano Air Base Chaplain Corps team partnered with local partners to help with logistics, local labor and materials, as well as finding a family with the most urgent need. This partnership has been developed over the previous years, ensuring that service members have opportunities to maximize their impact while stationed here with our Honduran neighbors.



This was the fourth house build of 2023, and benefitted a local pastor and his family. They had been living in a small room connected to their church for more than two years waiting to have a home of their own. The pastor and his wife asked to be the last of their congregation to receive a home, and after many months of waiting, their turn finally arrived. The nearby church is home base for these teams when a house build is happening, as this is the location for cooking more than 100 meals for the children in the community while the house build takes place.



During a house build project, there are typically three teams of service members. One team focuses on building the house, another team has kitchen duty preparing food for the children and teens in the community, and the third team colors pictures and plays soccer with the children.



Shortly after arriving to Soto Cano Air Base, I participated in my first house build. Upon seeing the impact and generosity of the local service members, I reached out to my endorsing church to ask if they would consider donating $3,300, the total cost for one house, instead of trying to fund raise from the local service members. Instead of just one house, the church sent enough to cover three houses.



The Soto Cano Chaplain Corps team plans to have their next house build towards the end of August with the third build taking place before Christmas, making six homes built during this calendar year.



Thanks to the great teamwork between local non-governmental organizations, service members at Soto Cano AB, and the generosity of church members back in the United States, another family has not only a house, but a place to call home.