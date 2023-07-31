HSM-46 Welcomes New Commander

JACKSONVILLE, Florida- Cmdr. James Powers was relieved by Cmdr. Anne Bruckman during the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, the “Grandmasters” change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, July 13.



Powers, who is a native of Arnold, Maryland, will depart HSM-46 to serve on the OPNAV N96 Staff. While in command of HSM-46, the squadron maintained 11 MH-60R helicopters and four combat-ready elements that were deployed aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).



His attention to detail provided the direction necessary to employ HSM-46 in its position as a resilient and combat-ready member of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7.



“Serving the men and women of HSM-46 as their commanding officer of HSM-46 was an absolute honor and privilege. These selfless patriots proved everyday what it means to be a U.S. Navy Sailor. I am proud to call them my brothers and sisters.”



Bruckman who is from Raynham, Massachusetts, previously served as the executive officer of HSM-46, is honored to take command.



“I am extremely honored and excited to take on the responsibility of HSM-46 Commanding Officer. This group of Sailors, chiefs, and officers make up the most combat ready team of warriors I’ve ever had the pleasure of serving with. They truly set the standard.”



Powers and Bruckman were underway with HSM-46 during their recent deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and returned on April 22. During the deployment, Sailors executed 6,265 flight hours and 5,126 deck landings.



HSM-46 falls under Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic. The primary mission of HSM-46 is to provide fully trained, combat ready personnel and aircraft, capable of embarking CVN and operating independently from appropriately configured cruiser, destroyer, and littoral combat ships (LCS).



AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 14:21 Story ID: 450537 Location: JACKSONVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSM-46 Welcomes New Commander, by Jennifer Cragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.