Naval War College Fleet Seminar Program Holds Classes at Pax River

The Naval War College Fleet Seminar Program (FSP) consists of the three core courses of the College of Naval Command and Staff offered through the College of Distance Education. While the enrollment period ended on 31 May for the new academic year beginning in September, The Naval War College is taking late applications all summer.



The program provides Joint Intermediate-Level Professional Military Education (JPME-I) in a seminar format at 19 naval and joint bases around the country in keeping with the efforts of the Chief of Naval Personnel to foster a deliberate and flexible learning environment. SECNAV’s Education for Seapower Strategy has also has placed more emphasis on higher education as a critical warfighting enabler.



Each course runs for 34 weeks from September through May, meeting one evening a week for three hours. The seminars are conducted at the graduate level and require appropriate initiative, research work, writing and class participation from each student.



After successfully completing their first course, students may apply for acceptance into the Naval War College’s Graduate Degree Program, in which, with additional elective coursework, they can earn a Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies.



Nearly 900 students are currently enrolled, and more than 900 have earned a master’s degree through the program in the past five years. At Patuxent River, one FSP course is held each year, and the three courses rotate through so a student can finish the program in three years. This year’s scheduled course is Theater Security Decision Making.



Enrollment is open to eligible active and reserve officers in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard in the grade of O-3 and above. Active and reserve officers in other military services must be in the grade of O-4 and above to be eligible. Federal civilian employees in the grade of GS-11 and equivalent or above are also eligible.



Selected staff members in the federal executive, legislative, and judiciary branches are also eligible, through an agreement with the Chief of Naval Operations. All applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree.



For more information on course locations and application procedures, see the attached information sheet or visit the FSP website at https://usnwc.edu/college-of-distance-education/Fleet-Seminar-Program.

